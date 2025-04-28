With the Stanley Cup Playoffs in full swing, the NHL has begun the process of announcing the finalists for each of its major awards for the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, the league announced the finalists for the Vezina Trophy, which honors the top goaltender. The three finalists were Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles Kings) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy last season, put together a 47-12-3 record to go along with a 2.01 goals-against-average, a .925 save percentage and eight shutouts in 63 games for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets. He led the NHL in wins, goals-against-average and shutouts, while finishing second in save percentage behind only Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (.926).

If Hellebuyck wins the Vezina Trophy again this season, he'd become the fourth goaltender to win the award in consecutive seasons joining Martin Brodeur, Dominik Hasek and Patrick Roy. Brodeur was the last netminder to achieve that feat when he won the award in 2007 and 2008 as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

The remainder of the NHL Awards will be announced on a daily basis through mid-May. The 2025 NHL Awards will take place in June 2025, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."