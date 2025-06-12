With the Stanley Cup Final in full swing, the NHL continues to announce some of the league's award winners prior to the NHL Award ceremony later this month.

Makar became the first defenseman to tally 30 goals in a single season since Mike Green accomplished the feat in 2008-09 as a member of the Washington Capitals. He also was just the fifth defenseman all-time to record back-to-back 90-point campaigns as he joined Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis. Makar's 30 goals are also an Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a single season.

The remainder of the awards were announced at the 2025 NHL Awards on June 12, which saw Connor Hellebuyck earn his third Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in hockey while also winning the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player to his team for the first time.

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

Winner: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)



Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) Finalist: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) Finalist: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

In addition to his third Vezina Trophy, Hellebuyck has won the Hart Trophy for the first time, becoming the first goaltender to receive the award since Carey Price did so in 2014-15. This was the first time Hellebuyck had ever been up for the Hart Trophy, and he now becomes the eighth different goaltender to win the Trophy joining Roy Worters (1928-29), Chuck Rayner (1949-50), Al Rollins (1953-54), Jacques Plante (1961-62), Dominik Hasek (1996-97, 1997-98), Jose Theodore (2001-02) and Price.

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Makar has captured the Norris Trophy for the second time over the last four seasons and has been a finalist in five of his first six NHL seasons. The Avalanche blue-liner joins Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson as the only active defensemen to win the Norris Trophy on multiple occasions. Makar finished the regular season with an NHL-best 92 points, while also leading the league in goals (30), assists (62), and power-play goals (12) among defensemen. At 26 years old, Makar is entering the prime of his career and could certainly add plenty more hardware to his trophy case before his career is complete.

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

The is Barkov's second straight Selke Trophy win and the third overall in his career. Once again, he was a heavy favorite to win the award with a plus-13 goal differential at five-on-five while also taking on the toughest matchups and posting 71 points on the offensive end. It doesn't look like Barkov's Selke reign will end anytime soon.

Calder Trophy

The Calder Trophy is given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition."

Winner: Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens)

Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) Finalist: Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) Finalist: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks)

Hutson may have been considered a dark horse to win the Calder Trophy with players like Macklin Celebrini and Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov beginning their professional careers this year. However, Hutson thrived with 66 points (six goals & 60 assists) and became the fourth defenseman to lead NHL rookies in scoring in the league's modern era (since 1943-44). Hutson established himself as Montreal's top defender and becomes a key building block for a young team that made the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that "contributed the most to his team's success."

Winner: Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals)

Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals) Finalist: Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets) Finalist: Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens)

Carbery took home the Jack Adams Award in just his second season as the Capitals coach. He previously spent time as a Maple Leafs assistant, while also serving as the coach of the Hershey Bears, who are the Capitals AHL affiliate. Carbery has racked up a 91-53-20 record over the past two seasons and led the Capitals to the postseason in each of those campaigns.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Hellebuyck wins the Vezina Trophy for the second year in a row and third time overall, pairing with his previous titles from 2019-20 and 2023-24. Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 this past season, setting new career-high marks with eight shutouts and a Goals Against Average of 2.00 -- Both of which led the NHL as a whole.

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Winner: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) Finalist: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) Finalist: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Lady Byng Trophy

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually award "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."