With the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving along, the NHL has started the process of announcing the finalists for each of its major awards for the 2024-25 season.

On Thursday, the league announced the finalists for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL MVP. The Hart Trophy finalists are Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) and Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Kucherov led the NHL with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) and will capture his third-career Art Ross Trophy as the league's regular-season points leader. The Lightning star became just the 14th player in NHL history to tally at least three 120-point seasons in his career. With his 84-assist performance this season, Kucherov became just the fourth player in league history to record three consecutive 80-assist campaigns. He will be looking to win the second Hart Trophy of his career after taking home the hardware in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl led the league in goals (52) as he won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer during the regular season. Despite missing 11 games, the Oilers forward still managed to tally 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) on the season. Draisaitl also set a single-season league record with six overtime goals, while also being tied for first place in game-winning goals (11). Draisaitl will also be looking to win his second career Hart Trophy after winning the hardware in 2019-20, and would become the third Oilers player to win the Hart Trophy on multiple occasions along with Wayne Gretzky (8) and Connor McDavid (3).

Hellebuyck, who has already been named as a Vezina Trophy finalist, led the NHL in wins (47) and goals-against-average (2.00), while finishing second in save percentage (.925). Only Martin Brodeur (2006-07) and Braden Holtby (2015-16) have recorded more wins in a single season than Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck marks the first goaltender to be tabbed as a Hart Trophy finalist since New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin earned the honor in 2021-22. Additionally, Hellebuyck is just the fourth goaltender in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to be named a Hart Trophy finalist along with Dominik Hasek (1996-97 & 1997-98), Jose Theodore (2021-22), and Carey Price (2014-15).

Earlier this week, the league announced the finalists for the Norris Trophy, which honors the top defenseman. The three finalists for the prestigious award are Makar, Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks).

Hughes is the reigning Norris Trophy winner and followed that up by leading the Canucks in points (76) and assists (60) during the regular season. He also led the Canucks in scoring by a 26-point margin and only Erik Karlsson led his team in points by more when he led the San Jose Sharks by 34 points during the 2022-23 campaign. It also marked the fourth consecutive season in which Hughes reached the 60-point plateau, and also became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to achieve such a feat.

Meanwhile, Makar led all NHL defensemen in points (92), goals (30), and assists (62). The Avalanche blue-liner previously won the Norris Trophy for his performance during the 2021-22 season. On the other hand, Werenski registered a career-high in points (82), goals (23), and assists (59), while becoming the first Blue Jackets defenseman to lead the team in scoring. Werenski would become the first Columbus player in franchise history to win the Norris Trophy if he takes home the award.

The remainder of the NHL Awards will be announced on a daily basis through mid-May. The 2025 NHL Awards will take place in June 2025, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."