With the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving along, the NHL is continuing the process of announcing the finalists for each of its major awards for the 2024-25 season.

During the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the league announced the finalists for the Calder Trophy, which honors the top rookie. The three finalists for the honor are Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) and Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames).

Hutson became just the fourth defenseman in the modern era (since 1943-44) to lead all rookies in points (66). He joined Bobby Orr (41), Brian Leetch (71) and Quinn Hughes (53) as the only blue-liners to earn that honor. His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (Kings, 1980-81) for the assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. If he wins the Calder Trophy, he'd become the third Canadiens player to win the award in the expansion era (since 1967-68) along with Brendan Gallagher (2012-13) and Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The league also recently announced the finalists for the Selke Trophy, which honors the top defensive forward. The three finalists for the award are Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers).

Barkov will be seeking the third Selke Trophy of his career after earning the honor for his performance in 2023-24. The Panthers star, who is a finalist for the fourth time in the past five seasons, helped the Panthers rank among the NHL's top 10 in goals-against per contest (seventh, 2.72), while also ranking tenth with an 80.7% penalty-killing percentage.

Barkov also blocked 54 shots, while dishing out 87 hits during the regular season. If he wins the award, he'd become just the fourth player to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons along with Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk, and Rod Brind'Amour.

The remainder of the NHL Awards will be announced on a daily basis through mid-May. The 2025 NHL Awards will take place in June 2025, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that "contributed the most to his team's success."

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals)

Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Lady Byng Trophy

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually award "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Calder Trophy

The Calder Trophy is given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition."