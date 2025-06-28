2025 NHL Draft tracker: Picks, results as Rounds 2-7 wrap up in Los Angeles after eventful Round 1

The 2025 NHL Draft is a wrap. After two days and seven rounds worth of picks, each team has selected its newest members to join their squad for the future with some prospects ready to hit the ice now and some needing more time to develop their games.

The New York Islanders kicked things off on Friday by selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 overall to help stabilize their back end for years to come. Schaefer registered seven goals and 15 assists to go along with a +21 rating in just 17 games this past season after dealing with a collarbone injury.

After Schaefer went off the board, the San Jose Sharks scooped up Saginaw Spirit (OHL) star winger Michael Misa, who is rated by many as the top forward in this draft class. Rounding out the top three was Swedish center Anton Frondell going to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Saturday saw six more rounds worth of picks take place as teams continue to build toward the future in hopes of possibly reaching the Stanley Cup final.

For a detailed analysis of all 32 first-round picks, check out our breakdowns below as well as all the picks from Rounds 2-7.

2025 NHL Draft first round tracker, order

1. New York Islanders -- Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL)

While the 2025 NHL Draft isn't insanely deep, Schaefer has likely been penciled in as the Islanders pick for quite some time, especially since the franchise had been exploring potential trades for defenseman Noah Dobson prior to Friday's trade.

Schaefer certainly is among the most talented prospects in this draft class and showcased that ability over the past year. The star defenseman is an extremely strong skater in addition to being a sensational puck mover. Schaefer's vision on the ice is downright impressive and it definitely doesn't hurt that he doesn't have a ton of wear and tear on his tires. He has all the makings of a top pairing defenseman that the Islanders can build around.

Schaefer racked up seven goals and 15 assists to go along with a +21 rating in just 17 games with the Erie Otters in 2024-25.

2. San Jose Sharks -- Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw (OHL)

If you're looking for a forward who can put up some crooked numbers on the stat sheet, Misa is that guy. This past season, Misa ranked second in the OHL in goals (62), fourth in assists (72) and first in points (134). Oh, and that was in just 65 games played. At just under 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds, Misa isn't the most imposing physical presence, but he will be able to hold his own at the next level. The Sharks just got perhaps the most dynamic playmaker in this entire draft class, and he will pair nicely with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

3. Chicago Blackhawks -- Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (Sweden)

The draft really began at No. 3 after the Islanders and Sharks went chalk. The Blackhawks needed to do their best to take some of the pressure off of star forward Connor Bedard, while also adding size up the middle. With the selection of Frondell, the franchise is doing just that. One of Frondell's top attributes is his shooting ability as he owns a cannon of a shot. Frondell tallied 11 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Djurgårdens IF in Allsvenskan, which is the second-highest professional league in Sweden. He likely doesn't quite have the offensive upside that a Misa does, but could be categorized as one of the safer picks near the top of the draft.

4. Utah Mammoth -- Caleb Desnoyers C, Moncton (QMJHL)

The run of centers continues as the Mammoth select Desnoyers. He is one of the more effective playmakers in this draft and his floor is likely a top-six forward at the NHL level. He tallied 84 points (35 goals & 49 assists) in 56 regular-season games with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, while also recording 30 points (nine goals & 21 assists) in the playoffs. Desnoyers may be eager to set up his teammates, but he also possesses a terrific shot. The star center certainly gives the Mammoth a talented prospect pool up the middle.

5. Nashville Predators -- Brady Martin, C, Soo (OHL)

Over the last month or two, Martin got a lot of buzz as a player who could wind up in the top five. Martin is a classic "high motor" guy who isn't afraid to fly around and lay the body on his opponents, but he has plenty of skill to accompany that physicality. In 57 games with the Soo Greyhounds last season, Martin tallied 33 goals and 39 assists. Martin may not be the most polished prospect in this draft, but the Predators got a skilled player with a high compete level.

6. Philadelphia Flyers -- Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL)

Next to Michael Misa, Martone was likely the top winger on most teams' draft boards this year. Martone is a playmaker in every sense of the word. The star winger recorded 98 points (37 goals & 61 assists) in 57 games this past season in the OHL. Martone is about as gifted of a goal scorer as there is and he thrives in the slot and around the net. As impressive of a goal scorer as Martone is, the strongest part of his game is his passing ability. Martone has tremendous vision in the offensive zone and has no problem setting up his teammates. While the Flyers are in need of some help at center, general manager Danny Briere grabbed an extremely dangerous forward that will be a huge part of the team's future.

7. Boston Bruins -- James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Hagens is a player whose draft stock fluctuated for much of the year, going from a potential top three pick to perhaps later in the top 10. That may be due to his smaller stature (just over 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds) and a very good but perhaps not elite season at Boston College. Still, there's no denying Hagens is an outstanding skater with all kinds of playmaking ability. Besides, he played very well for Team USA at the World Junior Championships, notching five goals and four assists in seven games.

8. Seattle Kraken -- Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL)

At 6-foot-2, O'Brien brings a little length down the middle, and he has shown great playmaking ability. O'Brien's awareness and vision is exceptional, and his 66 assists were seventh in the OHL last season. Of course, he has some scoring touch too, tallying 32 goals in addition to all those helpers. O'Brien clocked in at just 172 pounds, so he will need to fill out that long frame, but the Kraken just added an exciting center to their prospect pool.

9. Buffalo Sabres -- Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)

The Florida Panthers just won the Stanley Cup with a stable of mobile and rangy defensemen on the back end, and Mrtka will bring that to the Sabres. At just shy of 6-foot-6 and 207 pounds, Mrtka is a redwood tree on skates, but he also moves quite well for his size. Mrtka put up 35 points in 43 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season, but he probably won't be known as an offensive wizard at the next level. He has all the makings of a shutdown defenseman in the NHL.

10. Anaheim Ducks -- Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL)

If it wasn't for injury concerns, McQueen might've been one of the top centers taken in this draft. The Brandon Wheat Kings star was limited to just 17 games in 2024-25, but did manage to tally 10 goals and 10 assists during that short span. McQueen definitely has a nose for the net and possesses one of the more accurate shots in this draft class. He also has some sensational speed that allows him to turn on the jets in the open ice. If McQueen can stay healthy, he definitely has all the makings of a top-end prospect that could develop into a tremendous goal scorer at the NHL level.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins -- Benjamin Kindel C, Calgary (WHL)

Kindel was one of the bigger risers leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. While a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, Kindel possesses some of the finest playmaking ability in this draft class. That was clear in a 99-point campaign (35 goals & 64 assists) with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, while also registering eight goals and seven assists in 11 playoff games. Kindel has spectacular vision on the ice and finds his teammates in high percentage situations on a regular basis. His size might've led to him being lower on some teams' draft boards, but the talent is definitely there.

12. Philadelphia Flyers -- Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL)

Nesbitt would fall under what you could call a safer pick in the first round. Nesbitt is a two-way center that can put the puck in the net. He did rack up 64 points (25 goals & 39 assists) in 65 games with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires. His effort is never going to be questioned on both ends of the ice and that's an attribute that any NHL team can use. The Flyers were clearly enamored by Nesbitt as they traded picks No. 22 and No. 31 in the first round to acquire the chance to grab Nesbitt.

13. Detroit Red Wings -- Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL)

Bear is the type of prospect that could have gone a little higher just based on talent alone, but he is coming off an Achilles tear he suffered back in March. Prior to that injury, Bear's skill was plain to see every night. He notched 40 goals and 42 assists in his 56 games with the Everett Silvertips, and he is able to affect the game at both ends of the ice. If the Achilles tear isn't something that hampers Bear long-term, he could prove to be a great value for the Red Wings in this spot.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets -- Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)

Another defenseman comes off the board, and Smith once again fits the mold of a big and mobile defenseman that NHL teams are looking for these days. In addition to his impressive size (6-foot-3 and 195 pounds), Smith brings a little offensive prowess with 54 points in 68 games for the Tri-City Americans last season. The knock on Smith, according to the prospect industry, is that he has to clean up some of the decision-making and awareness in his own zone. If he can do that, Smith brings a lot of talent to the Columbus blue line.

15. Vancouver Canucks -- Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL)

Braeden Cootes may not have a massive frame, but he has an elite motor that allows him to outwork the opposition quite often. Cootes is the type of player that can score from anywhere on the ice and can get that shot off at a moment's notice. He racked up 63 points (26 goals & 37 assists) in 60 games for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds in 2024-25, where he served as the captain. Despite not being huge physically, Cootes isn't afraid to stickhandle his way in close and is a strong finisher. The Canucks get a talented winger that could be a huge addition down the road, especially if Brock Boeser leaves in free agency,

16. New York Islanders (from Montreal Canadiens) -- Victor Eklund, RW, Djugardens (Sweden)

Another top Swedish import goes off the board to the Islanders at No. 16. Eklund played alongside Frondell with Djugarden and compiled 31 points (19 goals & 12 assists) in 42 games. The production was fairly noteworthy considering that he was playing against grown men in Sweden's second-highest professional league. One of the top attributes that jumps off the page when it comes to Eklund is his motor. He's constantly looking to make the next great play and is an underrated playmaker. Eklund may not be on the level of a Martone on the wing, but his hands are among some of the best around, especially an 18-year old prospect. He is also the brother of Sharks forward William Eklund.

17. New York Islanders (from Montreal Canadiens) -- Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL)

Aitcheson is a throwback type of defenseman that isn't afraid to lay the body in the open ice and will drop the gloves at a moment's notice. He's an extremely physical blue-liner that makes life very difficult for talented forwards in his own zone. From an offensive perspective, Aitcheson registered 59 points (26 goals & 33 assists) in 64 games for the OHL's Barrie Colts, while also adding six goals and six assists in 12 games in the postseason. The 6-foot-1 defenseman is fairly gifted when it comes to his offensive bag of tricks as he can let a shot fly from anywhere on the ice. Aitcheson is one of the better offensive-minded defenseman in the 2025 draft. Despite trading Noah Dobson to the Canadiens, the Islanders end up making all three of their picks in the first round.

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils) Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL)

Opinions on Reschny vary, as to be expected at this point in the first round, but no one would deny his offensive skill. Reschny is a very good playmaker who has excellent vision, and his 66 assists were sixth in the WHL this past season. His 91 points for the Victoria Royals were tied for ninth. In the playoffs, Reschny took his game to the next level with 25 points in just 11 games. He's not the biggest center, but Reschny is a solid center with plenty of offensive ability.

19. St. Louis Blues -- Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

In Carbonneau, the Blues just got a potential top-six power forward. The 6-foot-1 and 191-pound winger isn't afraid to throw that weight around, but he also brings a terrific shot and playmaking ability. If Carbonneau continues his development, he's the type of player who could be a menace in the offensive zone as exhibited by his 89 points in 62 games with the Armada last season. There are still things Carbonneau has to fix before reaching the NHL, but he has the tools to succeed at the next level.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild) -- Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Russia

This pick was one of the more unexpected selections of the night. The Blue Jackets bypassed some of the other top goaltenders on the board to take Andreyanov. The young Russian netminder did have a brilliant season with CSKA's junior team. In 37 games, Andreyanov posted a .942 save percentage and 1.75 GAA. Those are great numbers, but Andreyanov still has a lot to prove before coming to North America.

21. Nashville Predators (from Ottawa Senators) -- Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL)

The Predators make a splash by moving up to the 21st overall pick and grab defenseman Cameron Reid. Reid may not be the biggest defenseman in the world at 6'0, but he makes up for it with his explosive skating ability. Reid can weave his way all over the ice at the drop of a hat. The left-handed shooting blue-liner is very offensively gifted as he joins the rush quite frequently. Reid tallied 54 points (14 goals & 40 assists) for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 67 games in 2024-25. He will likely need to get stronger if he hopes to stick at the NHL level and that will lead to him being able to be more physical.

22. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Philadelphia Flyers) -- Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

One of the QMJHL's standout power forwards in the 2024-25 season, Zonnon frequently used his 6-foot-2 and 187-pound frame to his advantage. On top of that physicality, Zonnon has a little touch in the offensive end, and he just posted 28 goals and 55 assists in 64 games with the Huskies. There is plenty for Zonnon to clean up before he can play at the NHL level, but the tools are there for a strong middle-six winger.

23. Ottawa Senators (from Nashville Predators) -- Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Hensler is yet another big defenseman with great skating ability. You may be sensing a theme here. The 6-foot-2 and 192-pound Hensler moves very well, and that much is clear when you watch the tape from his 2024-25 season at Wisconsin. Offensively, there may be some untapped potential with Hensler because he posted just 12 points in 32 games despite his mobility. All in all, Hensler is built like a modern NHL defenseman, and the Sens have a potential top four option in their prospect pipeline now.

24. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Los Angeles Kings) -- William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)

The son of longtime NHLer Shawn Horcoff, William had an interesting draft year. He spent the first half of it with the USNDT before finishing school early and enrolling at Michigan halfway through the Wolverines' season. The big and powerful Horcoff tallied four goals and six assists in 18 games with Michigan, and while he played center, many experts believe he will be a winger at the NHL level. Between his size, power, shot and NHL pedigree, there is a lot to like about Horcoff. He just has quite a bit of developing left to do.

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs) -- Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon (USHL)

The Blackhawks continue to add to their forward depth with the selection of winger Vaclav Nestrasil. Nestrasil registered 42 points (19 goals & 23 assists) in 61 games for the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2024-25. He is a very versatile forward as he can play both center and on the wing. Nestrasil is committed to play at the University of Massachusetts next year.

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights) -- Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals

Lee is a little on the smaller side, but his production for the Madison Capitals was not. Last season, Lee posted 68 points, which were fourth-most in the USHL. With 31 goals and 37 assists, Lee showed he could score and distribute. Lee will have a couple of months to add some weight as he works toward the NHL level.

27. Washington Capitals -- Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)

Lakovic possesses tremendous size at 6-foot-4 and really uses his frame to his advantage. Lakovic's shot is arguably the top asset of his game and is a player that doesn't need a ton of space to get off that shot. That was evident this past season as he registered 58 points (27 goals & 31 assists) in 47 games with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. He's also a very underrated playmaker and has a high level hockey IQ. Lakovic likely projects as a middle-six forward at the NHL level, but his playmaking ability leaves a ton of room for growth as he joins the Capitals system.

28. Winnipeg Jets -- Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

While he may not have the size of other defensemen at the top of this draft class, Boumedienne has the skating ability to make up for it. The BU defender can move, and that will give him an edge as he tries to make his mark at the next level. As a freshman with the Terriers this past season, Boumedienne notched 13 points in 40 games. He wasn't all over the scoresheet in the NCAA, but he totaled 14 points in seven games at the U18 World Junior Championships.

29. Chicago Blackhawks (from Carolina Hurricanes) -- Mason West, C, Edina HS (Minnesota)

The Blackhawks ended up landed a third pick in the first round. With that selection, they're scooping up Minnesota high school center Mason West to add to the franchise's forward cupboard. West tallied 49 points (27 goals & 22 assists) in 31 games this past season. The 17-year old also played quarterback at Edina High School, so the Blackhawks are getting quite an athlete. West is an above-average skater, which is something that Chicago has coveted in recent drafts.

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars) -- Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL)

One of the most highly-touted goalies in this draft, Ravensbergen was a workhorse for the Prince George Cougars this past season. He played in 51 games while posting a 3.00 GAA and a .901 save percentage. At just over 6-foot-5, Ravensbergen has the length that NHL teams value in goaltenders, and that size comes with ample athleticism. While the numbers from his 2024-25 season don't jump off the page, Ravensbergen's physical traits are enough to excite any front office.

31. Los Angeles Kings (from Pittsburgh Penguins) -- Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL)

Brzustewicz took a huge jump in the 2024-25 season, popping off for 10 goals and 32 assists in 67 games. In the prior season, he totaled just two goals and four assists while playing in a much smaller role. Brzustewicz has shown the potential to be a good two-way defenseman at the NHL level, but how much more offensive upside does he have? He also got some good experience in pressure situations in the 2025 Memorial Cup.

32. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers) -- Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Flames grab one of the NCAA's top prospects in Arizona State center Cullen Potter. Potter has impressive skating ability that allows him to glide up and down the ice. He can be really productive on the rush as he isn't afraid to shoot the puck. Potter's 22 points (13 goals & nine assists) was second among draft-eligible players that played college hockey in 2024-25 behind only James Hagens (33). The Sun Devils forward did average 0.66 points per contest last season as well. While the goal scoring numbers weren't polarizing, Potter does have tremendous puck control, which helps out quite a bit on the offensive end of the ice.

Round 2 results

33. San Jose Sharks -- Haoxi "Simon" Wang, LD, King

34. Montreal Canadiens (from Chicago Blackhawks via Carolina Hurricanes) -- Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Tolpar Ufa

35. Nashville Predators -- Jacob Rombach, LD, Lincoln

36. Seattle Kraken (from Philadelphia Flyers) -- Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton

37. Washington Capitals (from Boston Bruins) -- Milton Gastrin, C/LW, MoDo Hockey

38. Philadelphia Flyers (from Seattle Kraken) -- Carter Amico, RD, USDP

39. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Buffalo Sabres) -- Peyton Kettles, RD, Swift Current

40. Philadelphia Flyers (from Anaheim Ducks) -- Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USDP

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from Pittsburgh Penguins) -- Semyon Frolov, G, Krylia

42. New York Islanders -- Daniil Prokhorov, RW, St. Petersburg

43. New York Rangers -- Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie

44. Detroit Red Wings -- Eddie Genborg, LW, Linkoping

45. Anaheim Ducks (from Columbus Blue Jackets) -- Eric Nilson, C, Djurgardens IF

46. Utah Mammoth -- Max Psenicka, RD, Portland

47. Vancouver Canucks -- Alexei Medvedev, G, London

48. Philadelphia Flyers (from Calgary Flames) -- Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State

49. Carolina Hurricanes (from Montreal Canadiens) -- Charlie Cerrato, F, Penn State

50. New Jersey Devils -- Conrad Fondrk, C, USDP

51. Boston Bruins (from St. Louis Blues) -- William Moore, C, USDP

52. Minnesota Wild -- Theodor Hallquisth, RD, Orebro HK

53. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa Senators) -- Cole McKinney, C, USDP

54. Calgary Flames (from Colorado Avalanche) -- Theo Stockselius, F, Djurgardens IF

55. Las Vegas Golden Knights (from Tampa Bay Lightning) -- Jacob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Lulea HF

56. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Sacramento Kings) -- Ethan Czata, C, Niagara

57. Philadelphia Flyers (from Toronto Maple Leafs) -- Matthew Gard, F, Red Deer

58. Nashville Predators (from Las Vegas Golden Knights) -- Jack Ivankovic, G, Mississauga

59. Los Angeles Kings (from Washington Capitals) -- Vojtech Cihar, LAW, Karlovy Vary

60. Anaheim Ducks (from Winnipeg Jets) -- Lasse Boelius, LD, Assat

61. Boston Bruins (from Carolina Hurricanes) -- Liam Pettersson, LD, Vaxjo Lakers)

62. Carolina Hurricanes (from Dallas Stars) -- Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon

63. New Jersey Devils (from Edmonton Oilers) -- Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines

64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Florida Panthers) -- Tinus Luc Koblar, F, Leksands IF

Round 3 results

65. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose Sharks) -- Kieren Dervin, C, St. Andrew's College

66. Chicago Blackhawks -- Natham Behm, LW/RW, Kamloops

67. Carolina Hurricanes (from Nashville Predators) -- Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moskva

68. Seattle Kraken (from Philadelphia Flyers) -- Will Reynolds, LD, Acadie-Bathurst

69. Montreal Canadiens (from Boston Bruins) -- Hayden Paupanekis, F, Kelowna

70. New York Rangers (from Seattle Kraken) -- Sean Barnhill, RD, Dubuque

71. Buffalo Sabres -- David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound

72. Anaheim Ducks -- Noah Read, F, London

73. Pittsburgh Penguins -- Charlie Trethewey, RD, USDP

74. New York Islanders -- Luca Romano, C, Kitchener

75. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Rangers) -- Michael Pradel, G, Tri-City

76. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Detroit Red Wings) -- Malte Vass, LD, Farjestad BK

77. Colorado Avalanche (from Columbus Blue Jackets) -- Francesco Dell'Elce, LD, Massachusetts

78. Utah Mammoth -- Stepan Hoch, LW, HC Motor

79. Boston Bruins (from Vancouver Canucks) -- Cooper Simpson, F, Tri-City

80. Calgary Flames -- Mace'o Phillips, LD, USDP

81. Montreal Canadiens -- Bryce Pickford, RD, Medicine Hat

82. Montreal Canadiens (from New Jersey Devils) -- Arseni Radkov, G, Tyumenski Legion

83. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis Blues) -- Tommy Lafreniere, C, Kamloops

84. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota Wild) -- Gabriel D'Aigle, G, Victoriaville

85. Las Vegas Golden Knights (from Ottawa Senators) -- Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand

86. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Colorado Avalanche) -- Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston

87. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay Lightning) -- Roman Bausov, RD, St. Petersburg

88. Los Angeles Kings -- Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw

89. New York Rangers (from Toronto Maple Leafs) -- Artyom Gonchar, LD, Magnitogorsk

90. New Jersey Devils (from Las Vegas Golden Knights) -- Mason Moe, F, Madison

91. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Washington Capitals) -- Brady Peddle, LD, Waterloo

92. Winnipeg Jets -- Owen Martin, F, Spokane

93. Ottawa Senators (from Carolina Hurricanes) -- Blake Vanek, RW, Chicago

94. Dallas Stars -- Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver

95. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton Oilers) -- Teddy Mutryn, C, Chicago

96. Washington Capitals (from Florida Panthers) -- Maxim Schafer, F, Eisbaren Berlin

Round 4 results

97. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks) -- Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau

98. Chicago Blackhawks -- Julius Sumpf, C, Moncton

99. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville Predators) -- Trenten Bennett, G, Kemptville

100. Boston Bruins (from Philadelphia Flyers) -- Vashek Blanar, D, Troja-Ljungby Jr.

101. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins) -- Drew Schock, D, U.S. U18

102. Minnesota Wild (from Seattle Kraken) -- Adam Benak, C, Youngstown

103. Buffalo Sabres -- Matous Kucharcik, C, Prague-Jr.

104. Anaheim Ducks – Elijah Neuenschwander, G, Fribourg-Gotteron Jr.

105. Pittsburgh Penguins – Travis Hayes, RW, Sault Ste. Marie

106. New York Islanders – Tomas Poletin, LW, Pelicans-Jr.

107. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Rangers) – Parker Holmes, LW, Brantford

108. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Detroit Red Wings) – Benjamin Rautiainen, C, Tappara

109. Detroit Red Wings (from Columbus Blue Jackets) – Brent Solomon, RW, Sioux Falls

110. Utah Mammoth – Yegor Borikov, RW, Minsk

111. New York Rangers (from Vancouver Canucks) – Mikkel Eriksen, C, Färjestad-Jr.

112. Florida Panthers (from Calgary Flames) – Mads Kongsbak Klyvø, LW, Frölunda-Jr.

113. Montreal Canadiens – L.J. Mooney, C, U.S. U18

114. New Jersey Devils – C Gustav Hillström, C, Brynäs-Jr.

115. San Jose Sharks (from St. Louis Blues) – Ilyas Magomedsultanov, D, Yaroslavl-Jr.

116. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota Wild) – Samuel Meloche, G, Rouyn-Noranda

117. Edmonton Oilers (from Ottawa Senators) – David Lewandowski, LW, Saskatoon

118. Colorado Avalanche – Linus Funck, D, Luleå-Jr.

119. Detroit Red Wings (from Tampa Bay Lightning) – LW Michal Svrcek, LW, Brynäs-Jr.

120. Los Angeles Kings – Caeden Herrington, D, Lincoln

121. Minnesota Wild (from Toronto Maple Leafs) – RW Lirim Amidovski, RW, North Bay

122. Nashville Predators (from Las Vegas Golden Knights) – Alex Huang, D, Chicoutimi

123. Minnesota Wild (from Washington Capitals) – Carter Klippenstein, C, Brandon

124. San Jose Sharks (from Winnipeg Jets) – Zack Sharp, D, Western Michigan

125. Los Angeles Kings (from Carolina Hurricanes) – Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint

126. Dallas Stars – Brandon Gorzynski, C, Calgary

127. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Edmonton Oilers) – Aiden Foster, C, Prince George

128. Florida Panthers – Shea Busch, LW, Everett

Round 5 results

129. Florida Panthers (from San Jose Sharks) – Shamar Moses, RW, North Bay

130. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Chicago Blackhawks) – Ryan Miller, C, Portland

131. Edmonton Oilers (from Nashville Predators) – Asher Barnett, D, U.S. U18

132. Philadelphia Flyers – Max Westergård, LW, Frölunda-Jr.

133. Boston Bruins – Cole Chandler, C, Shawinigan

134. Seattle Kraken – Maxim Agafonov, D, Ufa-Jr.

135. Buffalo Sabres – Noah Laberge, D, Acadie-Bathurst

136. Anaheim Ducks – Alexis Mathieu, D, Baie-Comeau

137. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh Penguins) – RW William Belle, RW, U.S. U18

138. New York Islanders – Sam Laurila, D, Fargo

139. New York Rangers – Zeb Lindgren, D, Skellefteå-Jr.

140. Detroit Red Wings – Nikita Tyurin, D, Spartak Moscow-Jr.

141. Minnesota Wild (from Columbus Blue Jackets) – Justin Kipkie, D, Victoria

142. Utah Mammoth – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko, G, Ufa-Jr.

143. Vancouver Canucks – Wilson Björck, C, Djurgården-Jr.

144. Calgary Flames – Ethan Wyttenbach, LW, Sioux Falls

145. Montreal Canadiens – Alexis Cournoyer, G, Cape Breton

146. Dallas Stars (from New Jersey Devils) – Atte Joki, C, Lukko-Jr.

147. St. Louis Blues – RW Mikhail Fyodorov / Magnitogorsk-Jr.

148. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Minnesota Wild) – Quinn Beauchesne, D, Guelph

149. Ottawa Senators – Dmitri Isayev, LW, Yekaterinburg-Jr.

150. San Jose Sharks (from Colorado Avalanche) – Max Heise, C, Penticton

151. Tampa Bay Lightning – Everett Baldwin, D, U.S. U18

152. Los Angeles Kings – Petteri Rimpinen, G, Kiekko-Espoo

153. Toronto Maple Leafs – Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound

154. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Las Vegas Golden Knights) – Jordan Charron, RW, Sault Ste. Marie

155. Washington Capitals – Jackson Crowder, C, Chicago

156. Winnipeg Jets – Viktor Klingsell, RW, Skellefteå-Jr.

157. Philadelphia Flyers (from Carolina Hurricanes) – Luke Vlooswyk, D, Red Deer

158. Dallas Stars – Måns Goos, G, Färjestad-Jr.

159. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers) – Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi

160. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Florida Panthers) – Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa

Round 6 results

161. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose Sharks) – David Rozsíval, RW, Liberec-Jr.

162. Chicago Blackhawks – Ashton Cumby, D, Seattle

163. Nashville Predators – Daniel Nieminen, D, Pelicans

164. Philadelphia Flyers – C Nathan Quinn, C, Quebec

165. Boston Bruins – Kirill Yemelyanov / Yaroslavl-Jr.

166. New York Rangers (from Seattle Kraken) – Samuel Jung, RW, Kärpät-Jr.

167. Buffalo Sabres – Ashton Schultz, C, Chicago

168. Anaheim Ducks – Anthony Allain-Samaké, D, Sioux City

169. Pittsburgh Penguins – Carter Sanderson, LW, Muskegon

170. New York Islanders – Burke Hood, G, Vancouver

171. New York Rangers – Evan Passmore, D, Barrie

172. Detroit Red Wings – Will Murphy, D, Cape Breton

173. Columbus Blue Jackets – Victor Hedin Raftheim, D, Brynäs-Jr.

174. Utah Mammoth – Ludvig Johnson, D, Zug

175. Vancouver Canucks – Gabe Chiarot, RW, Brampton

176. Calgary Flames – Aidan Lane, RW, Brampton

177. Montreal Canadiens – Carlos Händel, D, Halifax

178. New Jersey Devils – Sigge Holmgren, D, Brynäs-Jr.

179. St. Louis Blues – Love Härenstam, G, Skellefteå-Jr.

180. Washington Capitals (from Minnesota Wild) – D Aron Dahlqvist, D, Brynäs-Jr.

181. Ottawa Senators – Bruno Idzan, LW, Lincoln

182. Utah Mammoth (from Colorado Avalanche) – D Reko Alanko, D, Jokerit-Jr.

183. Carolina Hurricanes (from Tampa Bay Lightning) – Viggo Nordlund, LW, Skellefteå-Jr.

184. Los Angeles Kings – Jan Chovan, C, Tappara-Jr.

185. Toronto Maple Leafs – Rylan Fellinger, D, Flint

186. Vegas Golden Knights – Alex Weiermair, C, Portland

187. Vegas Golden Knights (from Washington Capitals) – Gustav Sjöqvist, D, AIK

188. Winnipeg Jets – Edison Engle, D, Dubuque

189. Montreal Canadiens (from Carolina Hurricanes) – Andrew MacNiel, D, Kitchener

190. Dallas Stars – Dawson Sharkey, RW, Acadie-Bathurst

191. Edmonton Oilers – Daniel Salonen, G, Lukko-Jr.

192. Florida Panthers – Arvid Drott, RW, Djurgården-Jr.

Round 7 results

193. Tampa Bay Lightning (from San Jose Sharks) – Caleb Heil, G, Madison

194. Chicago Blackhawks – Ilya Kanarsky, G, Tula-Jr.

195. Buffalo Sabres (from Nashville Predators) – Melvin Novotny, LW, Leksand-Jr.

196. Los Angeles Kings (from Philadelphia Flyers) – Brendan McMorrow, C, Waterloo

197. Florida Panthers (from Boston Bruins) – Brendan Dunphy, D ,Wenatchee

198. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Seattle Kraken) – Jérémy Loranger, C, Sherwood Park

199. Buffalo Sabres – Yevgeni Prokhorov, G, Bobruysk-Jr.

200. Anaheim Ducks – Brady Turko, RW, Brandon

201. Pittsburgh Penguins – Kale Dach, C, Sherwood Park

202. New York Islanders – Jacob Kvasnicka, RW, U.S. U18

203. New York Rangers – Felix Färhammar, D, Örebro-Jr.

204. Detroit Red Wings – Grayden Robertson-Palmer, C, Phillips Academy

205. Seattle Kraken (from Columbus Blue Jackets) – Karl Annborn, D, HV71-Jr.

206. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Utah Mammoth) – Roman Luttsev, C, Yaroslavl-Jr.

207. Vancouver Canucks – Matthew Lansing, C, Fargo

208. Calgary Flames – Jakob Leander, D, HV71-Jr.

209. Montreal Canadiens – Maxon Vig, D, Cedar Rapids

210. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils) – Richard Gallant, LW, U.S. U18

211. Calgary Flames (from St. Louis Blues) – Yan Matveiko, LW, CSKA Moscow-Jr.

212. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Minnesota Wild) – Grant Spada, D, Guelph

213. Ottawa Senators – Andrei Trofimov, G, Magnitogorsk-Jr.

214. Colorado Avalanche – Nolan Roed, C, Tri-City

215. Tampa Bay Lightning – Marco Mignosa, RW, Sault Ste. Marie

216. Los Angeles Kings – Will Sharpe, D, Kelowna

217. Toronto Maple Leafs – Matthew Hlacar, LW, Kitchener

218. Seattle Kraken (from Las Vegas Golden Knights) – Loke Krantz, RW, Linköping-Jr.

219. Buffalo Sabres (from Washington Capitals) – Ryan Rucinski, C, Youngstown

220. Winnipeg Jets – Jacob Cloutier, RW, Saginaw

221. Carolina Hurricanes – Filip Ekberg, RW, Ottawa

222. Dallas Stars – Charlie Paquette, RW, Guelph

223. Edmonton Oilers – Aidan Park, C, Green Bay

224. Florida Panthers – Yegor Midlak, G, Spartak Moscow-Jr.