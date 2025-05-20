The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers will meet in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The host Hurricanes have been resting since Thursday, when they defeated the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their second-round series. Meanwhile, the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have a quick turnaround after finishing their seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. Puck drop at PNC Arena in Raleigh is at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). Seth Jarvis (+205) has the lowest anytime goal scorer odds, followed by Sebastian Aho, Sam Reinhart and Andrei Svechnikov, all at +210. Carolina goalie Frederik Anderson's over/under for total saves is 23.5, while Sergei Bobrovsky's is 25.5 Before making any Panthers vs. Hurricanes picks or prop bets, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also get its free Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players.

Now, here are three player props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on Tuesday:

Andrei Svechnikov Over 2.5 shots on goal (-140)

Sam Reinhart anytime goal-scorer (+210)

Frederik Anderson Over 23.5 saves (-115)

The Russian forward has registered three shots on goal in four of his last five playoff games. He also had a nine-shot game against the New Jersey Devils in the first round, so he could keep fellow countryman Sergei Bobrovsky on his toes.

Reinhart was a member of last year's Stanley Cup-winning team and scored against the Hurricanes during the regular season. He has registered four goals in the playoffs, including a snap shot against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday.

Frederik Andersen over 23.5 saves (-115)

The SportsLine model is projecting over 5.5 goals to be scored, which means Carolina's starting netminder will be busy between the pipes on Tuesday. The Hurricanes have the best save percentage in the playoffs (.929) as Andersen faced 17.8 average shots over five games. However, he is about to go up against a Panthers team that is averaging almost 29 shots per game.

Want more NHL picks for Tuesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 145-69-8 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $4,000 for $100 players. See his best bet for Tuesday at SportsLine.