If you are a hockey fan and or want to get into NHL betting, tonight is Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one as the NHL stages its third-ever Frozen Frenzy -- which means all 32 teams in action. It's actually the sixth 16-game day in league history, but what's different about the Frenzy is that the puck drops are all staggered.

The first two games feature Calgary at Toronto and Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, and those start at 6 ET with the Battle of Pennsylvania in the first game of an ESPN tripleheader. All games will be available there or pm ESPN+, and ESPN2 will feature a whiparound all night -- sort of like an NHL version of the NFL's Red Zone.

Vegas-Carolina, a possible Stanley Cup Finals preview, starts at 6:30 ET. Then we have 15-minute staggered start times though the 9 ET puck drop of New Jersey at Colorado, another possible Finals preview. After that, 30-minute staggered start times capped by an 11 ET matchup of Los Angeles at San Jose.

All of the top sportsbooks have Frenzy specials. At FanDuel, Colorado at Buffalo is priced +1000 to be the highest-scoring game, but the Maple Leafs are +1600 leaders to score the most goals.

I've been the top NHL expert on SportsLine for years, so there's no way I'm not playing at least a half-unit on all 16 of these games for fun -- although I expect to profit. The last 16-game day was Oct. 11 this year and included the second-most goals on a single day in NHL history at 110. The overall mark for most goals in a day is 114 on Nov. 4, 2023, when there were 15 games.

What's the record for most hat tricks in a given day? Seven, way back in on Jan. 18, 1984, when there were only seven games, but the NHL was a high-scoring league then. There have been five hat tricks on 16-game days, including on Oct. 11 by the Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko. That any player has one today is a Yes-only -230. Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid is a +850 favorite at DraftKings to lead all players in points tonight even though he's having a down season.

Note that I almost always play home teams in the NHL, in part because I believe the last line change is such a big factor among. The record for most home wins on a single day is 13 on Nov. 23, 2018, when there were 15 games. The 16-game day record is 11 home wins on April 8, 2023.

Games listed in chronological order.

It's the second of a back-to-back for the Pens after I backed them at home Monday vs. St. Louis and they rolled 6-3. Playing a second game in 24 hours is really all the reason I need, but Pittsburgh will again be without top-six forward Rickard Rakell (eight points) after he sat Monday and will miss 6-8 weeks. Pittsburgh is also using backup Arturs Silovs in net. Philly is healthy, on normal rest and Dan Vladar (1.81 GAA) has been great.

Maple Leafs -1 (-128) vs. Flames

Toronto has swept this season series three straight years, and Calgary has just a single road win this season. That came opening night, and it hadn't won anywhere since until Sunday at home vs. the Rangers. We may see history here with Leafs star John Tavares one goal shy of becoming the 49th NHL player to reach 500 regular-season goals. Another Toronto star forward, William Nylander, missed Saturday's win injured but is likely back.

Not sure we'll ever fade Carolina on home ice this season even as good as Vegas might be, although it is 0-2 on this three-game trip (one total goal scored) and playing a third game in four nights. No. 1 goalie Adin Hill remains out. The Canes are 2-0 at home but haven't play there since way back on Oct. 11.

Sabres -115 vs. Blue Jackets

Buffalo is starting to get healthy with No. 1 netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making his season debut Saturday, albeit in a tough-luck overtime loss in the second game of a back-to-back for the Sabres. They have won four straight at home and against a lot better foes than Columbus -- which is one of two teams tonight on the front end of a back-to-back, along with Toronto.

If your book doesn't offer -1 lines (and a chunk of them don't), the regulation line is fine here. Florida will be without Brad Marchand among a few other key players who opened the season on IR. And Anaheim isn't that bad this season, but I don't really see it winning at the champs at the end of a five-game trip through the East. The Ducks are without a few regulars due to injury or illness. This may push, but we accept those at -1.

Islanders -130 at Bruins

Second game of a back-to-back for Boston, which lost 7-2 in Ottawa on Monday. The Bruins used their better goalie in Jeremy Swayman for that one. That means barring something crazy, it should be Joonas Korpisalo tonight and he's 1-3-0 with a 4.03 GAA, giving up at least three in each outing. So that's why we're backing the road team outright. New York's Ilya Sorokin is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings.

A Steven Stamkos homecoming game of sorts, as the future Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay legend left for Nashville in free agency ahead of last season. Maybe he shouldn't have departed, as his numbers went way down then and are significantly worse so far this year. But I like home teams getting +1.5 at a relatively reasonable number. And if recent history is any indication, we may see Bolts backup goalie Jonas Johansson (3.04 GAA).

Wild -110 vs. Jets

Minnesota has been a major disappointment and has lost three straight, allowing at least six goals in each game. Not really sure why the Wild have been so bad (well, goaltending mainly) considering they are tied for the NHL lead with 13 power-play goals. It's one of those tricky one-game road trips for Winnipeg in an otherwise home-heavy schedule. NHL (and NBA) players hate those types of games.

It's the second game of a back-to-back for the Blues. On Monday I bet on Pittsburgh, which for some reason was getting +1 at home despite the fact St. Louis was without forwards Jake Neighbours (team-leading seven points) and Robert Thomas (six points). The Blues were routed. Not clear if they will play tonight, but Detroit is the better team either way and is rested. The Red Wings just beat the Blues 6-4 in Motown on Saturday.

Stars -140 vs. Capitals

This is the second ESPN puck drop at 8:30 ET. It's a good matchup and probably the marque event of the night simply as Alex Ovechkin is one goal shy of becoming the first player in NHL history with 900 in the regular season -- and is +160 to get one (I say no). He played in regular-season game No. 1,500 on Saturday but couldn't score for a second game in a row, managing a single shot in a loss to Ottawa. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who might be the No. 1 at the Olympics for Team USA, seems to be rounding back in to form after a few bad starts and has much better home splits.

Second of a back-to-back for Ottawa. As a Hawks fan, I would have preferred that the Sens had used No. 1 goaltender Linus Ullmark on Monday in routing vs. Boston, but alas they opted for No. 2 Leevi Merilainen. So this has a bit of a less chance of cashing, but mediocre Chicago netminder Arvid Soderblom started the last game so it will surely be very good No. 1 Spencer Knight here. The Blackhawks are 8-1 ATS.

I believe this will be the highest-scoring game of the night after they combined for seven goals on Sunday with New Jersey winning 4-3 in OT at home on Jack Hughes' eight goal of the year, which tied him for the NHL lead. The Devils lost their opener and have since won eight in a row, the league's longest run so far this season. But there are fewer tougher places to play in hockey than that thin air of Denver against the always high-flying Avs, who haven't lost in regulation yet on home ice. And now they have a chance for immediate payback and to snap a four-game skid (three on the road).

Utah is leaps and bounds better with the most points in the West and 7-0-0 since unveiling its new mascot Tusky on Oct. 15. But there are few home teams I like to bet more than Edmonton, and it's fairly rare to get the Oilers at such a good price. Although what's going on with Connor McDavid? The superstar has just one goal thus far, and that's a big reason why the two-time defending West champs are a .500 team.

Canucks +1 (-175) vs. Rangers

New York has been a huge disappointment in the East under first-year coach Mike Sullivan, formerly of the Penguins. The Blueshirts sit last in the Metropolitan Division and haven't won a home game yet, although somehow are 3-1-0 away. Because former Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin has started the past three in net, it's likely Jonathan Quick tonight and he's a downgrade. We will want to make sure Canucks superstar blueliner Quinn Hughes plays, though, after missing Sunday with a lower-body injury.

I'm very high on Montreal overall this season, but the Habs just got some bad news as top-six forward Patrik Laine recently underwent surgery and will miss 3-4 months. While he had done very little this season, he led the team and was among league leaders with 15 power-play goals in 2024-25. I'd also consider Under 6.5, as Seattle netminder Joey Daccord is usually excellent at home (3-0, 1.30 GAA), but I'm only being offered 6.

Last of the NHL tripleheader with the 11 ET start on ESPN. San Jose still isn't very good overall but is on its way back with some intriguing young offensive talent led by Macklin Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 draft who leads the club by far with 15 points. It's a young team with not great goaltending -- hence just the two wins for San Jose. I'm fairly certain the Sharks won't go winless at home (currently 0-2-2). It's the end of a long trip for the Kings. We are getting a home team significantly cheaper at +1.5 in a rivalry game than the road team's money line price, and that's something I always like to do.