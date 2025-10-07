There promises to be no shortage of drama on Tuesday as the 2025-26 NHL season gets underway with three must-see matchups. NHL Opening Night kicks off at 5 p.m. ET as the Florida Panthers prepare to raise their championship banner before hosting the Chicago Blackhawks. Florida will be shooting to win a third straight Stanley Cup this season, but must start the season without some important players. Nevertheless, the Panthers are -286 favorites on the money line (risk $286 to win $100), according to the latest NHL odds, while the Blackhawks are +228 underdogs (risk $100 to win $228).

The action continues at 8 p.m. ET when the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins. Former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will be making his Madison Square Garden debut behind the Rangers bench, and his team is a -225 money line favorite with the Pens listed as +184 underdogs. Opening night concludes with a West Coast matchup between the visiting Colorado Avalanche (-106) and the Los Angeles Kings (-113). The over/under for total goals in all three NHL season-opening games is 5.5. Before locking in any NHL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It finished the 2024-25 regular season a combined 78-54 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning nearly $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are the SportsLine projection model's three best bets for the 2025-26 NHL season-openers:

Blackhawks (+1.5 on the puck line) at Panthers (-110)

Penguins at Rangers over 5.5 goals (-110)

Avalanche at Kings over 5.5 goals (-125)

Blackhawks (+1.5) at Panthers

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are entering their 2025-26 campaign missing key players Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. Even with Anton Lundell cleared to play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the preseason, Florida will be lacking some physicality up front. The Panthers still have the personnel to get past a Blackhawks defense that allowed the second-most goals in the NHL last season. However, the SportsLine model projects Chicago will keep Tuesday's season-opener close in 60% of simulations.

You can place this bet at -110 odds at DraftKings. The latest DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. Sign up for DraftKings here:

Penguins at Rangers over 5.5 goals

Even with a stellar goalie like Igor Shesterkin between the pipes, six or more goals have been scored in five of the last six battles between these Metropolitan Division foes. Mike Sullivan takes over behind the bench for New York after a lengthy tenure with Pittsburgh that included two Stanley Cups, so he will have extensive knowledge of how to break down the Penguins' blue line. The Blueshirts will also get a boost on offense with Artemi Panarin cleared to play in the season-opener at MSG.

You can place this bet at -110 odds at BetMGM. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Get started at BetMGM here:

Avalanche at Kings over 5.5 goals

Two of the three matchups between these Western Conference teams resulted in six or more goals, including a 5-4 Kings win on April 12. Colorado looks to maintain its status as one of the fastest teams in the league, and has a transition game that can maneuver past a Drew Doughty-led Kings blue line. Plus, Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper has allowed 28 goals in 13 career games against Colorado. The Over is hitting in 62% of simulations, according to the SportsLine model. This bet is priced at -125 odds at BetMGM.Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Get started at BetMGM here: