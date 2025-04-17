It's best time of the year is almost here. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin this weekend as 16 teams battle it out for one of the greatest trophies in all of sports. The playoff field is complete with all of the first-round matchups now set in stone.

In the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals have earned the top seed. Finally, the Capitals learned they will be facing the Montreal Canadiens in the opening round. The Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday to clinch the final Wild Card playoff spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues both clinched playoff berths Tuesday. The Winnipeg Jets will serve as the top seed in the West after winning the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history, and will take on the Blues in the first round.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will officially begin Saturday.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth. Z denotes clinched best record in conference. Z* denotes President's Trophy winner.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 51-26-4 | 106 points - Y

Points percentage: .654

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators

2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 47-26-8 | 102 points - X

Points percentage: .630

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

First-round matchup: Florida Panthers

3. Florida Panthers | 47-31-4 | 98 points - X

Points percentage: .598

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

First-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals | 51-21-9 | 111 points - Z

Points percentage: .685

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

First-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 47-29-5 | 99 points - X

Points percentage: .611

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

First-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils | 42-32-7 | 91 points - X

Points percentage: .562

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

First-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators | 44-30-7 | 95 points

Points percentage: .586

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

First-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 40-31-11 | 91 points - X

Points percentage: .555

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets | 56-22-4 | 116 points - Z*

Points percentage: .707

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 54

First-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Dallas Stars | 50-26-6 | 106 points - X

Points percentage: .646

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

First-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 49-29-4 | 102 points - X

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

First-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 50-22-10 | 110 points - Y

Points percentage: .671

Regulation wins: 46

Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

First-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Los Angeles Kings | 48-24-9 | 105 points - X

Points percentage: .648

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

First-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 48-29-5 | 101 points - X

Points percentage: .616

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

First-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. Minnesota Wild | 45-30-7 | 97 points

Points percentage: .591

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

First-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. St. Louis Blues | 44-30-8 | 96 points

Points percentage: .585

Regulation wins: 32

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

First-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets