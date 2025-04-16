It's best time of the year is almost here. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin this weekend as 16 teams battle it out for one of the greatest trophies in all of sports. The playoff field is nearly set with only one spot still up for grabs and all first-round matchups now set in stone.

In the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals have earned the top seed. They are still awaiting their first-round matchup, but it was expected to be against the Montreal Canadiens. However, the Canadiens suffered a 4-3 overtime loss at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. As a result, the Columbus Blue Jackets are still alive for the East's final Wild Card spot, but will need to win their final game and have some help.

The Western Conference playoff field is completely set after the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames both clinched playoff berths on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets will serve as the top seed in the West after winning the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 19.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth. Z denotes clinched best record in conference. Z* denotes President's Trophy winner.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 51-26-4 | 106 points - X

Points percentage: .654

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators

2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 47-26-8 | 102 points - X

Points percentage: .630

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

First-round matchup: Florida Panthers

3. Florida Panthers | 47-31-4 | 98 points - X

Points percentage: .598

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

First-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals | 51-21-9 | 111 points - Z

Points percentage: .685

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

First-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 47-28-5 | 99 points - X

Points percentage: .619

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

First-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils | 42-32-7 | 91 points - X

Points percentage: .562

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

First-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators | 44-30-7 | 95 points

Points percentage: .586

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

First-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 39-31-11 | 89 points

Points percentage: .549

Regulation wins: 29

Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets | 39-33-9 | 87 points

Points percentage: .537

Regulation wins: 29

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets | 55-22-4 | 114 points - Z*

Points percentage: .704

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 53

First-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Dallas Stars | 50-25-6 | 106 points - X

Points percentage: .654

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

First-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 49-29-4 | 102 points - X

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

First-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 49-22-10 | 108 points-X

Points percentage: .667

Regulation wins: 45

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

First-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Los Angeles Kings | 48-24-9 | 105 points - X

Points percentage: .648

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

First-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 47-29-5 | 99 points - X

Points percentage: .611

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

First-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. Minnesota Wild | 45-30-7 | 97 points

Points percentage: .591

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

First-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. St. Louis Blues | 44-30-8 | 96 points

Points percentage: .585

Regulation wins: 32

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

First-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets