The Stanley Cup Playoffs field is nearly set. There's less than a week left in the regular season and only four spots are left up for grabs. Seeding is also a hot-button topic with many of the first-round matchups still in flux.

In the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals have earned the top seed. They are still awaiting their first-round matchup, but it is likely to be against one of the hottest teams in the league in the Montreal Canadiens who have won six in a row to open up an six-point advantage for the final spot in the East over Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers.

The West is a bit of a different story with four teams vying for three spots. The Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are all still battling, but the Flames appear to be the odd team out as they sit seven points behind the Oilers and five behind the Wild and Blues with four games left.

The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 19.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth. Z denotes clinched best record in conference.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 48-26-4 | 100 points - X

Points percentage: .641

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators

2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 45-26-7 | 97 points - X

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

3. Florida Panthers | 46-29-4 | 96 points - X

Points percentage: .608

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals | 50-19-9 | 109 points - Z

Points percentage: .699

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 46-27-5 | 97 points - X

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils | 41-30-7 | 89 points - X

Points percentage: .571

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators | 42-29-6 | 90 points

Points percentage: .584

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 39-30-9 | 87 points

Points percentage: .558

Regulation wins: 29

Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets | 36-33-9 | 81 points

Points percentage: .519

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

New York Rangers | 37-35-7 | 81 points

Points percentage: .513

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

Detroit Red Wings | 36-35-7 | 79 points

Points percentage: .506

Regulation wins: 28

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

New York Islanders | 34-33-11 | 79 points

Points percentage: .506

Regulation wins: 27

Regulation plus overtime wins: 32

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets | 54-21-4 | 112 points - X

Points percentage: .709

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 53

Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Dallas Stars | 50-23-6 | 106 points - X

Points percentage: .671

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 48-28-4 | 100 points - X

Points percentage: .625

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 48-22-9 | 105 points-X

Points percentage: .660

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Los Angeles Kings | 45-24-9 | 99 points - X

Points percentage: .635

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 45-28-5 | 95 points

Points percentage: .609

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. Minnesota Wild | 43-29-7 | 93 points

Points percentage: .589

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. St. Louis Blues | 43-30-7 | 93 points

Points percentage: .581

Regulation wins: 31

Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames | 37-27-13 | 87 points

Points percentage: .565

Regulation wins: 28

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33