The NHL regular season is wrapping up with the campaign set to conclude on April 17. As a result, playoff races are really heating up atop the divisions and for the wild card spots.
During the final month of the campaign, every point will loom large as teams contend for playoff seeding. Fans are going to be keeping a close eye on the standings over the next three weeks leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
So far, the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals are the only teams to have clinched a playoff spot. The Jets now hold a slim one-point advantage over the Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.
The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near.
Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works
- The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.
- Each conference has two wild-card spots.
- The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.
- The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.
*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth.
Eastern Conference playoff picture
Atlantic Division
1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 45-25-4 | 94 points
Points percentage: .635
Regulation wins: 37
Regulation plus overtime wins: 44
Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators
2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 44-25-5 | 93 points
Points percentage: .628
Regulation wins: 38
Regulation plus overtime wins: 42
Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers
3. Florida Panthers | 44-26-4 | 92 points
Points percentage: .622
Regulation wins: 35
Regulation plus overtime wins: 39
Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division
1. Washington Capitals | 48-17-9 | 105 points-X
Points percentage: .709
Regulation wins: 41
Regulation plus overtime wins: 47
Current first-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens
2. Carolina Hurricanes | 45-24-4 | 94 points
Points percentage: .644
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 45
Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils
3. New Jersey Devils | 40-29-7 | 87 points
Points percentage: .572
Regulation wins: 35
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes
Wild Card
WC1. Ottawa Senators | 39-29-6 | 84 points
Points percentage: .568
Regulation wins: 30
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs
WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 35-30-9 | 79 points
Points percentage: .534
Regulation wins: 25
Regulation plus overtime wins: 33
Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals
Columbus Blue Jackets | 34-30-9 | 77 points
Points percentage: .527
Regulation wins: 24
Regulation plus overtime wins: 28
New York Rangers | 35-32-7 | 77 points
Points percentage: .520
Regulation wins: 32
Regulation plus overtime wins: 34
Detroit Red Wings | 34-33-7 | 75 points
Points percentage: .507
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
New York Islanders | 32-32-10 | 74 points
Points percentage: .500
Regulation wins: 25
Regulation plus overtime wins: 30
Western Conference playoff picture
Central Division
1. Winnipeg Jets | 51-20-4 | 106 points-X
Points percentage: .707
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 50
Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild
2. Dallas Stars | 49-21-4 | 102 points-X
Points percentage: .689
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 47
Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche
3. Colorado Avalanche | 45-26-4 | 94 points
Points percentage: .627
Regulation wins: 38
Regulation plus overtime wins: 43
Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars
Pacific Division
1. Vegas Golden Knights | 45-21-8 | 98 points-X
Points percentage: .662
Regulation wins: 42
Regulation plus overtime wins: 44
Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues
2. Los Angeles Kings | 42-23-9 | 93 points
Points percentage: .628
Regulation wins: 37
Regulation plus overtime wins: 41
Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers
3. Edmonton Oilers | 43-26-5 | 91 points
Points percentage: .615
Regulation wins: 31
Regulation plus overtime wins: 43
Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings
Wild Card
WC1. St. Louis Blues | 41-28-7 | 89 points
Points percentage: .586
Regulation wins: 30
Regulation plus overtime wins: 37
Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights
WC2. Minnesota Wild | 41-28-6 | 88 points
Points percentage: .587
Regulation wins: 33
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets
Calgary Flames | 35-27-12 | 82 points
Points percentage: .554
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
Vancouver Canucks | 34-27-13 | 81 points
Points percentage: .547
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
Utah Hockey Club | 34-29-12 | 80 points
Points percentage: .533
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 33