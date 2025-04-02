The NHL regular season is wrapping up with the campaign set to conclude on April 17. As a result, playoff races are really heating up atop the divisions and for the wild card spots.

During the final month of the campaign, every point will loom large as teams contend for playoff seeding. Fans are going to be keeping a close eye on the standings over the next three weeks leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So far, the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals are the only teams to have clinched a playoff spot. The Jets now hold a slim one-point advantage over the Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.

The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins. X denotes clinched playoff berth.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 45-25-4 | 94 points

Points percentage: .635

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators

2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 44-25-5 | 93 points

Points percentage: .628

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

3. Florida Panthers | 44-26-4 | 92 points

Points percentage: .622

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals | 48-17-9 | 105 points-X

Points percentage: .709

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

Current first-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 45-24-4 | 94 points

Points percentage: .644

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils | 40-29-7 | 87 points

Points percentage: .572

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators | 39-29-6 | 84 points

Points percentage: .568

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 35-30-9 | 79 points

Points percentage: .534

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets | 34-30-9 | 77 points

Points percentage: .527

Regulation wins: 24

Regulation plus overtime wins: 28

New York Rangers | 35-32-7 | 77 points

Points percentage: .520

Regulation wins: 32

Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

Detroit Red Wings | 34-33-7 | 75 points

Points percentage: .507

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31

New York Islanders | 32-32-10 | 74 points

Points percentage: .500

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets | 51-20-4 | 106 points-X

Points percentage: .707

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Dallas Stars | 49-21-4 | 102 points-X

Points percentage: .689

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 45-26-4 | 94 points

Points percentage: .627

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 45-21-8 | 98 points-X

Points percentage: .662

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Los Angeles Kings | 42-23-9 | 93 points

Points percentage: .628

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 43-26-5 | 91 points

Points percentage: .615

Regulation wins: 31

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. St. Louis Blues | 41-28-7 | 89 points

Points percentage: .586

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. Minnesota Wild | 41-28-6 | 88 points

Points percentage: .587

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames | 35-27-12 | 82 points

Points percentage: .554

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31

Vancouver Canucks | 34-27-13 | 81 points

Points percentage: .547

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31

Utah Hockey Club | 34-29-12 | 80 points

Points percentage: .533

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33