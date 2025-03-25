The NHL regular season is wrapping up with the campaign set to conclude on April 17. As a result, that means that playoff races are really heating up atop the divisions and for the wild card spots.

During the final month of the campaign, every point will loom large as teams contend for playoff seeding. Fans are going to be keeping a close eye on the standings over the next three weeks leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Currently, the Washington Capitals are only NHL team that has clinched a playoff spot, while also possessing the most points (102) across the league.

The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 43-25-3 | 89 points

Points percentage: .627

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 42-25-3 | 87 points

Points percentage: .621

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 40-25-5 | 85 points

Points percentage: .607

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals | 47-15-8 | 102 points

Points percentage: .729

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

Current first-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 43-23-4 | 90 points

Points percentage: .643

Regulation wins: 44

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

3. New Jersey Devils | 37-28-7 | 81 points

Points percentage: .563

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

Wild Card

WC1. Ottawa Senators | 37-27-5 | 79 points

Points percentage: .572

Regulation wins: 28

Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 33-27-9 | 75 points

Points percentage: .543

Regulation wins: 24

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

New York Islanders | 32-28-10 | 74 points

Points percentage: .529

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

New York Rangers | 34-31-6 | 74 points

Points percentage: .521

Regulation wins: 31

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Columbus Blue Jackets | 32-29-9 | 73 points

Points percentage: .521

Regulation wins: 23

Regulation plus overtime wins: 27

Detroit Red Wings | 33-31-6 | 72 points

Points percentage: .514

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

Boston Bruins | 30-33-9 | 69 points

Points percentage: .479

Regulation wins: 23

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

Pittsburgh Penguins | 29-32-11 | 69 points

Points percentage: .479

Regulation wins: 20

Regulation plus overtime wins: 28

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets | 48-19-4 | 100 points

Points percentage: .704

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues

2. Dallas Stars | 45-21-4 | 94 points

Points percentage: .671

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

3. Colorado Avalanche | 43-25-3 | 89 points

Points percentage: .627

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 42-20-8 | 92 points

Points percentage: .657

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Los Angeles Kings | 39-29-9 | 87 points

Points percentage: .630

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 41-24-5 | 87 points

Points percentage: .621

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

WC1. Minnesota Wild | 40-26-5 | 85 points

Points percentage: .599

Regulation wins: 32

Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

WC2. St. Louis Blues | 37-28-7 | 81 points

Points percentage: .563

Regulation wins: 27

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

Vancouver Canucks | 33-26-12 | 78 points

Points percentage: .549

Regulation wins: 25

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

Calgary Flames | 33-25-11 | 77 points

Points percentage: .558

Regulation wins: 26

Regulation plus overtime wins: 30

Utah Hockey Club | 32-28-11 | 75 points

Points percentage: .528

Regulation wins: 24

Regulation plus overtime wins: 31