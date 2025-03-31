The NHL regular season is wrapping up with the campaign set to conclude on April 17. As a result, playoff races are really heating up atop the divisions and for the wild card spots.
During the final month of the campaign, every point will loom large as teams contend for playoff seeding. Fans are going to be keeping a close eye on the standings over the next three weeks leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars recently joined the Capitals as the only NHL teams that have clinched a playoff spot. The Jets now hold a slim three-point advantage over the Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.
The playoff picture will likely change on a daily basis, so CBS Sports will have you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It will be updated daily to show where each potential playoff team sits in the standings as the postseason draws near.
Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works
- The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.
- Each conference has two wild-card spots.
- The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.
- The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.
*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.
Eastern Conference playoff picture
Atlantic Division
1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 45-24-4 | 94 points
Points percentage: .635
Regulation wins: 37
Regulation plus overtime wins: 44
Current first-round matchup: Ottawa Senators
2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 43-25-5 | 91 points
Points percentage: .623
Regulation wins: 37
Regulation plus overtime wins: 41
Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers
3. Florida Panthers | 44-26-3 | 91 points
Points percentage: .623
Regulation wins: 35
Regulation plus overtime wins: 39
Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division
1. Washington Capitals | 47-17-9 | 103 points
Points percentage: .705
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 46
Current first-round matchup: Montreal Canadiens
2. Carolina Hurricanes | 45-24-4 | 94 points
Points percentage: .644
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 45
Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils
3. New Jersey Devils | 39-29-7 | 85 points
Points percentage: .567
Regulation wins: 35
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes
Wild Card
WC1. Ottawa Senators | 39-28-6 | 84 points
Points percentage: .575
Regulation wins: 30
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs
WC2. Montreal Canadiens | 34-30-9 | 77 points
Points percentage: .527
Regulation wins: 25
Regulation plus overtime wins: 32
Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals
New York Rangers | 35-32-7 | 77 points
Points percentage: .520
Regulation wins: 32
Regulation plus overtime wins: 34
Columbus Blue Jackets | 33-30-9 | 75 points
Points percentage: .521
Regulation wins: 23
Regulation plus overtime wins: 27
Detroit Red Wings | 34-33-6 | 74 points
Points percentage: .507
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
New York Islanders | 32-31-10 | 74 points
Points percentage: .507
Regulation wins: 25
Regulation plus overtime wins: 30
Pittsburgh Penguins | 30-34-11 | 71 points
Points percentage: .473
Regulation wins: 20
Regulation plus overtime wins: 29
Western Conference playoff picture
Central Division
1. Winnipeg Jets | 51-19-4 | 106 points
Points percentage: .716
Regulation wins: 40
Regulation plus overtime wins: 50
Current first-round matchup: St. Louis Blues
2. Dallas Stars | 48-21-4 | 100 points
Points percentage: .685
Regulation wins: 39
Regulation plus overtime wins: 46
Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche
3. Colorado Avalanche | 45-26-3 | 93 points
Points percentage: .628
Regulation wins: 38
Regulation plus overtime wins: 43
Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars
Pacific Division
1. Vegas Golden Knights | 45-20-8 | 98 points
Points percentage: .671
Regulation wins: 42
Regulation plus overtime wins: 44
Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild
2. Los Angeles Kings | 41-23-9 | 91 points
Points percentage: .623
Regulation wins: 36
Regulation plus overtime wins: 40
Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers
3. Edmonton Oilers | 42-26-5 | 89 points
Points percentage: .610
Regulation wins: 30
Regulation plus overtime wins: 42
Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings
Wild Card
WC1. Minnesota Wild | 41-28-5 | 87 points
Points percentage: .588
Regulation wins: 33
Regulation plus overtime wins: 38
Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights
WC2. St. Louis Blues | 40-28-7 | 87 points
Points percentage: .580
Regulation wins: 30
Regulation plus overtime wins: 36
Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets
Vancouver Canucks | 34-27-13 | 81 points
Points percentage: .547
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
Calgary Flames | 34-26-12 | 80 points
Points percentage: .556
Regulation wins: 26
Regulation plus overtime wins: 31
Utah Hockey Club | 33-29-12 | 78 points
Points percentage: .527
Regulation wins: 25
Regulation plus overtime wins: 32