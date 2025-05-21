The stage is set for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference Final as the Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 on Wednesday. Dallas punched its ticket to the WCF following a six-game series against the Winnipeg Jets that ended with a 2-1 overtime victory on Saturday. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games and will play for the first time since a 1-0 overtime win last Wednesday. Puck drop at American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+190) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also get its free Stars vs. Oilers Game 1 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are three player props for Stars vs. Oilers on Wednesday:

Jake Oettinger over 27.5 saves (-105)

Mikko Rantanen anytime goal-scorer (+140)

Rantanen leads all skaters in the 2025 NHL playoffs with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games. He was kept off the scoresheet in the last two games of the Jets series, but could get a boost at home against an Oilers team he registered five points against during the regular season. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this prop at +140, and is offering new users $300 in bonus bets with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Evander Kane over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

The dynamic winger is averaging 2.7 shots on goal through 10 games in these playoffs, registering four shots in Game 4 against Vegas -- which produced a goal and an assist -- and three shots in Game 5. This player prop is listed at +105 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code.

Jake Oettinger over 27.5 saves (-105)

The Stars lead the playoffs in saves as Oettinger, who has started all 13 of Dallas's postseason games, is averaging 28.8 saves per night, while the Under on goals has hit in each of his last three starts. The Under hit for the Oilers in two straight games, but they are averaging 32.7 shots through the playoffs, so they should keep Oettinger busy. This player prop is priced at -105 at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 when you use the latest FanDuel promo code.