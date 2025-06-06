The Edmonton Oilers will try to go up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup finals after rally from a two goal deficit to win in overtime on Wednesday in Game 1. Leon Draisaitl, who led the NHL in goals with 52 in the regular season, scored his second of the night on a perfect pass from Connor McDavid to put the Oilers up in the best of seven series. Since losing their first two games of the playoffs, the Oilers have won 13 of their next 15 games heading into the crucial Game 2 on Friday.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers are -128 favorites (risk $128 to win $100) while the Panthers are +108 underdogs (risk $100 to win $108) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a series bet on the Oilers to hoist the cup at -120.

Here are Cohen's top Panthers vs. Oilers picks for Game 2:

Oilers ML (-128)

Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Connor McDavid to score (+155)

Panthers vs. Oilers score prediction: Oilers 3, Panthers 2



Cohen's Analysis: Edmonton outplayed Florida throughout Game 1 and arguably should've won by more than a goal, having outshot the Panthers 46-32. While it's hard to count out the defending champions, the Oilers are on such a roll right now offensively. Connor McDavid and company are 7-1 at home this season and I'm not sure I see their second loss coming on Friday night. While the Panthers have a sizable goaltending advantage with Sergei Bobrovsky compared to Stuart Skinner, momentum and the home crowd clearly aren't on their side after blowing a 3-1 second period lead in Game 1. I expect the Oilers to get up early and hold on just barely at the end to take a 2-0 series lead. I'll also be betting on McDavid to score a goal in this one at +155 odds.

