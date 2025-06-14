Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will welcome Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers back to Alberta, Canada for Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Oilers rallied out of a three-goal hole to win Game 4 in Florida 5-4 and tie the overall series 2-2. Puck drop for Game 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +102 underdog (risk $100 to win $124). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+195) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Oilers vs. Panthers on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Sergei Bobrovsky over 28.5 saves (-110)

Darnell Nurse over 1.5 shots on goal (-130)

Carter Verhaeghe 1+ points (-135)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 28.5 saves (-110)

This prop bet has hit in each of the first four games of this series, so it makes sense to keep riding it. Bobrovsky had another 30-plus save evening in Game 4, and he made over 40 saves each in Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton.

Bobrovsky to make over 28.5 saves is listed at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

You've seen one of the best bets for Panthers vs. Oilers on Saturday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the second week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Darnell Nurse over 1.5 shots on goal (-130)

The veteran defenseman has tallied two or more shots on goal in each game during the Cup Final. That includes a four-shot outing in Game 4 where he also registered a goal and an assist. This player prop is listed at -130 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Carter Verhaeghe 1+ points (-135)

Verhaeghe added to his postseason points total in Game 4 with an assist on Anton Lundell's first-period goal. The forward has now registered six points (one goal, five assists) in four games against the Oilers, and hasn't been held without a point since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Verhaeghe to tally one or more points in Game 5 is listed at -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more NHL picks for Saturday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 158-85-9 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $3,600 for $100 players. See his best bet for Saturday at SportsLine.