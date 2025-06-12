Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers will try to add to their series lead against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Bobrovsky made 32 saves and six of his teammates scored as the Panthers took a 2-1 series lead with a 6-1 victory in Game 3 on Monday. Puck drop for Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total goals scored is 6 and the Panthers are -1.5 (+164) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Here are three player props for Panthers vs. Oilers on Thursday (odds subject to change):

Sergei Bobrovsky over 26.5 saves (-130)

Carter Verhaeghe 1+ points (-120)

Evan Bouchard over 2.5 shots on goal (-175)

While the Oilers only managed one goal in Game 3, they continued to pepper Bobrovsky with over 30 shots on goal. He made over 40 saves in each of the previous two games, and he will be back to work again on Thursday night against an Oilers team desperate to score their way out of a 3-1 series hole.

Bobrovsky to make over 26.5 saves in Game 4 is listed at -130.

You've seen one of the best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Thursday.

Verhaeghe has been one of Florida's most productive players in this Cup Final series, tallying five points (one goal, four assists) over the first three games. He produced against the Oilers during the regular season as well, registering three points (two goals, one assist) in two games against Edmonton. This player prop is listed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Evan Bouchard over 2.5 shots on goal (-175)

While not as flashy of a name as Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard has made his mark on this Cup Final series. The veteran defenseman has registered five points (one goal, five assists) through three Cup Final games while amassing a whopping 24 shots on goal over that span.



Bouchard to tally over 2.5 shots on goal in Game 4 is listed at -175.

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 158-85-9 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $3,600 for $100 players.