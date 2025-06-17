The stage is set for the Florida Panthers to host the Edmonton Oilers in a crucial 2025 Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers took a commanding 3-2 series lead with a 5-2 victory in Game 5 on Saturday, putting them one win away from a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Puck drop for Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., is at 8 p.m. ET.



Florida is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +124 underdog (risk $100 to win $124). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+160) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 picks here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the final week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Panthers vs. Oilers on Tuesday (odds subject to change):

Sam Bennett 1+ points (-135)

Sergei Bobrovsky under 27.5 saves (-105)

Leon Draisaitl anytime goal-scorer (+120)

The Panthers forward has registered 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) and plus-6 rating in 22 NHL playoff games, including five goals over five Cup Final games against the Oilers. He has tallied at least one point in six straight games going back to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, and has tallied six points over his last nine home playoff games.

This player prop is listed at -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook

You've seen one of the best bets for Panthers vs. Oilers on Tuesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the third week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Sergei Bobrovsky under 27.5 saves (-105)

The SportsLine model is projected under 6.5 total goals scored in Game 6, and that could be a result of Bobrovsky facing fewer shots. He only had to make 19 saves in Game 5 as the Oilers, who had been averaging over 32 SOG per night through Game 4, were largely kept away from the net. Bobrovsky to make under 27.5 saves is listed at -105

Leon Draisaitl anytime goal-scorer (+120)

Draisaitl has registered four goals in five games, including two overtime game-winners. He has tallied 11 points total (six goals, five assists) in his last seven games against the Panthers. Draisaitl to score at anytime during Game 6 is priced at +120

Want more NHL picks for Tuesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 158-85-9 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $3,600 for $100 players. See his best bet for Tuesday at SportsLine.