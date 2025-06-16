After a resounding 5-2 win in Game 5 on Saturday, the Florida Panthers sit one victory away from repeating as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Veteran in-season acquisition Brad Marchand scored his ninth and 10th goals of the postseason to put Florida one step closer to its second league championship. Having outscored the Oilers 23-16 in this series, the Panthers might have swept if not for blowing leads in Games 1 and 4, having lost both in overtime.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -146 favorites (risk $146 to win $100), while the Oilers are +122 underdogs (risk $100 to win $122) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds. The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen has a series bet on the Oilers to hoist the cup at -120.

Here are Cohen's top Panthers vs. Oilers picks for Game 6:

Panthers -1.5 goals (+170)

Over 6.5 goals (-102)

Sam Bennett to score (+180)

Panthers vs. Oilers score prediction: Panthers 6, Oilers 3

Cohen's Analysis: I give up. I've been trying to will Edmonton to victory in this series throughout but I've seen enough through five games to know that Florida is simply the better team. I have a hard time seeing them lose on Tuesday night in front of their home crowd at Amerant Bank Arena. Truthfully, the Panthers should've swept this series and the two Oilers victories have been borderline fluky. While Edmonton has the top two players on the ice, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Florida has a much more well-rounded team and the much better goaltender in Sergei Bobrovsky. On Tuesday night, I expect Florida to take yet another two goal lead as they have in 4 of 5 games and not look back. There have been at least seven goals scored in each game of this series and based on that, I'm not sure how I could advocate to bet the under. Look for Edmonton to pull their goalie late and Florida to add one, if not two empty net goals to seal it. Panthers center is the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs, having scored 14 goals, including five in this series. Let's bet on another, the over, and Florida to cover the puck line at +170 as they clinch the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

