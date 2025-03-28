The 2024-25 NHL regular season ends in less than a month, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture is becoming more clear. The upper echelon of Stanley Cup contenders has emerged, and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues to inch closer to breaking the NHL all-time goals scored record held by Wayne Gretzky since 1999. On the NHL awards front, the race for the Hart Trophy is essentially down to two players, and the race for the Calder Trophy is now neck-and-neck. With the regular season winding down, the latest NHL betting odds at BetMGM have shifted dramatically at sportsbooks in the last week.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, and Calder Memorial Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

This week, Kaylor also nailed a five-leg same-game parlay in the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game for a payout of almost 7-1.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards.

2025 Stanley Cup odds (at BetMGM

There wasn't a lot of movement here this week, with only the Avalanche and Hurricanes improving their odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers took a slight dip, and the Stars and Panthers remain the top two favorites. Colorado is red-hot right now, but remains headed towards a first round playoff matchup against Dallas.

Best Value Bet: Colorado Avalanche +750

Hart Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Leon Draisaitl +425 +250 +2200 Nathan MacKinnon +180 +350 +550 Connor Hellebuyck -185 -220 +15000

With Draisaitl sidelined, this has turned into a two-horse race between Hellebuyck and MacKinnon. Hellebuyck remains the favorite, but MacKinnon closed the gap and saw his odds nearly cut in half this week. With the way the Avalanche are playing right now, MacKinnon has a very real chance at becoming a rare back-to-back Hart Trophy winner. MacKinnon has the highest ticket count, but Hellebuyck is the biggest liability for BetMGM.

Best bet: Nathan MacKinnon (+180)

James Norris Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Quinn Hughes +5000 +4000 +600 Zach Werenski +360 +325 +10000 Cale Makar -700 -650 +250

Nothing new here -- Makar is running away with the Norris Trophy. 53.5% of the total handle and 25.9% of total tickets are on Makar, but Hughes is the biggest liability for BetMGM.

Best value bet: Cale Makar (-750) at 3+ units

Calder Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM

This race is now likely going to come down to the final week of the regular season. By next week, Hutson may overtake Celebrini as the favorite here. BetMGM's biggest liability remains Michkov, however.

Best Bet: Lane Hutson (-110)

