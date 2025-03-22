The 2024-25 NHL regular season is winding down, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture is becoming more clear. Several notable trade deadline acquisitions like Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand, and Brock Nelson are all settling into steady roles with their new teams. With all of the recent roster moves, the latest NHL betting odds at BetMGM have shifted dramatically at sportsbooks in the last week.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, and Calder Memorial Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards.

2025 Stanley Cup odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Vegas Golden Knights +1100 +1100 +1000 Carolina Hurricanes +1050 +1000 +1100 Washington Capitals +1000 +1000 +10000 Colorado Avalanche +800 +850 +1000 Edmonton Oilers +700 +750 +1000 Dallas Stars +600 +600 +1000 Florida Panthers +550 +550 +900

The Avalanche currently have the highest ticket count at BetMGM, followed by the Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights. In terms of overall handle, the Winnipeg Jets lead the way, followed by the Avs and Stars. BetMGM sportsbook's biggest liabilities remain the Oilers, Jets, and Detroit Red Wings. The Panthers opened the season as the favorites to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, and they remain the favorite at this point in the season, but are followed closely by the Stars, Oilers, and Avalanche.

When it comes to betting value, the three teams surging in the Western Conference stand out. Colorado and Dallas are likely headed towards a first round playoff matchup, which means one of the top teams in the league will be making an early postseason exit. With that being the case, The Oilers, who came within one game of winning last year's Stanley Cup, are very intriguing at 7-1.

Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers +700

Hart Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Nathan MacKinnon +350 +475 +550 Leon Draisaitl +250 -165 +2200 Connor Hellebuyck -220 +115 +15000

Connor Hellebuyck had a massive jump in the Hart Trophy race this week, and is now the heavy favorite to take home the prestigious award. Given the recent trends, it's hard to bet against Hellebuyck, but the one player that stands out in this three-horse race is Nathan MacKinnon. At +350, MacKinnon, who is leading the red-hot Avs in scoring, is the only real value play here.

Best bet: Nathan MacKinnon (+350)

James Norris Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Quinn Hughes +4000 +1800 +600 Zach Werenski +325 +190 +10000 Cale Makar -650 -300 +250

There isn't much to break down here. Makar is running away with the 2025 James Norris Trophy, which would be the second time in his career he's been honored as the best defenseman in the NHL. There isn't much value in betting Makar at -650 at this point unless you are willing to risk three units or more.

Best value bet: Cale Makar (-650) at 3+ units

Calder Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Matvei Michkov +4000 +800 +350 Dustin Wolf +1600 +1000 +1500 Lane Hutson +100 +260 +700 Macklin Celebrini -145 -225 +400

Celebrini had almost a Connor Bedard-level of hype when he was drafted, and the 18-year-old phenom hasn't disappointed. Celebrini has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists), and has seamlessly settled into the center spot on San Jose's first line. Like Makar in the Norris Trophy race, there isn't a lot of value in betting Celebrini at -145 right now. Lane Hutson is surging, but this is still Celebrini's to lose.

Best Bet: Macklin Celebrini (-145)

