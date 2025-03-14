The 2024-25 NHL regular season is down to its final month, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs are in sight. Several teams made aggressive moves at the NHL trade deadline, with perennial All-Star candidates like Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand, and Brock Nelson all changing teams. With all of the recent roster moves, the latest NHL betting odds at BetMGM have shifted dramatically at sportsbooks in the last week.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, and Calder Memorial Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards.

2025 Stanley Cup odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Washington Capitals +1000 +1000 +10000 Carolina Hurricanes +1000 +750 +1100 Colorado Avalanche +850 +1300 +1000 Edmonton Oilers +750 +575 +1000 Dallas Stars +600 +900 +1000 Florida Panthers +550 +800 +900

The Avalanche currently have the highest ticket count at BetMGM, but the sportsbook's biggest liabilities remain the Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Detroit Red Wings. The Panthers opened the season as the favorites to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, and they remain the favorite at this point in the season after acquiring veteran winger Brad Marchand at the trade deadline.

The Oilers are an intriguing team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the Stars added a legitimate star in Mikko Rantanen, but the team that bolstered their roster the most at the trade deadline was Colorado.

The Avs added Martin Necas and Jack Drury in the original Rantanen trade with Carolina, then followed that up with Brock Nelson, Charlie Coyle, Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Lindgren, and Erik Johnson at the trade deadline. More importantly, Colorado settled its goaltending situation earlier in the season when it acquired Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood. The Avs added depth and physicality, and still have two of the best players in the world in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Best Bet: Colorado Avalanche +850

Hart Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Nathan MacKinnon +475 +750 +550 Connor Hellebuyck +150 +115 +15000 Leon Draisaitl -165 -140 +2200

Draisaitl leap-frogged his teammate, Connor McDavid (currently 60-1 here), and is the heavy favorite to take home the 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy. Hellebuyck has the highest handle and is the biggest liability for BetMGM, while Auston Matthews, who is out of the race, accounts for almost 20% of the total tickets at BetMGM.

Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals scored, and trails only MacKinnon in the total points race. Bottom line: The Hart Trophy is Draisaitl's to lose over the last month of the regular season. Hellebuyck has essentially locked up the Vezina, and for as good as he'd been I just can't see him jumping Draisaitl. MacKinnon is the dark horse here, as he leads the league in points, and the Avalanche may be the best team in the league right now. In my opinion, MacKinnon's odds should be closer to Hellebuyck's so there is some value at +475 (risk $100 to win $475).

In the end, I expect Draisaitl to win, but the only real betting value is MacKinnon.

Best bet: Nathan MacKinnon (+475)

James Norris Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Quinn Hughes +1800 +320 +600 Zach Werenski +190 +200 +10000 Cale Makar -300 -160 +250

There isn't much to break down here. Makar is running away with the 2025 James Norris Trophy, which would be the second time in his career he's been honored as the best defenseman in the NHL. There isn't much value in betting Makar at -300 at this point (unless you are willing to risk three units or more), so the only real betting value in this spot would be Werenski at +190.

Best value bet: Zach Werenski (+190)

Calder Memorial Trophy odds (at BetMGM



Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Dustin Wolf +1000 +2500 +1500 Matvei Michkov +800 +700 +350 Lane Hutson +260 +225 +700 Macklin Celebrini -225 -275 +400

Celebrini had almost a Connor Bedard-level of hype when he was drafted, and the 18-year-old phenom hasn't disappointed. Celebrini has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), and has seamlessly settled into the center spot on San Jose's first line. Like Makar in the Norris Trophy race, there isn't a lot of value in betting Celebrini at -225 right now. That said, he doesn't really have a serious threat within striking distance at this point.

Best Bet: Macklin Celebrini (-225)

Looking for more NHL picks?

SportsLine expert Matt Severance is on a 48-17 roll (+2050) on NHL picks. Visit SportsLine now to get all of his NHL picks.