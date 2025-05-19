The 2025 NHL Playoffs are in full swing, and heading into the conference finals, the odds to win the Stanley Cup have shifted dramatically. The Dallas Stars are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference, while the defending champion Florida Panthers are set to battle the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 of Panthers vs. Hurricanes is scheduled for Tuesday, while Game 1 of Oilers vs. Stars is set for Wednesday. Now that each NHL playoffs are down to for teams, the oddsmakers at BetMGM have established the updated and current 2025 Stanley Cup odds.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smyth Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

Recently, Kaylor also nailed a five-leg same-game parlay in the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game for a payout of almost 7-1, and on the final night of the regular season, Kaylor gave away a five-leg NHL parlay that hit for a payout of almost 13-1.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards. You can get picks for every NHL playoff game from NHL experts, including Kaylor, and from a proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

2025 NHL Stanley Cup odds (Updated 5/19 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds Carolina Hurricanes +300 +1100 Dallas Stars +275 +1000 Florida Panthers +250 +900 Edmonton Oilers +240 +1000

Highest Ticket %:

Maple Leafs 11.4%

Avalanche 10.4%

Capitals 8.2%

Highest Handle %:

Maple Leafs 12.8%

Avalanche 11.1%

Golden Knights 8.4%

Biggest Liabilities:

Maple Leafs

Avalanche

Capitals

From the beginning, my pick to win the Stanley Cup in 2025 would be the winner of the series between the Stars and Avalanche in the first round. The Stars ultimately won that series, and rolled through the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. Dallas will have its challenges containing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the Stars have depth and balance. In the Eastern Conference, the Panthers were my pick to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, and I am sticking with that prediction heading into Game 1 of that series.

Best Bet: Dallas Stars +275 (placed May 18)

2025 NHL odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (Updated 5/19 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds (1st Round) Leon Draisaitl +1100 +2200 Sergei Bobrovsky +800 +3000 Frederik Andersen +550 +10000 Mikko Rantanen +400 +3500 Connor McDavid +350 +1300

Last year, McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing side in the Stanley Cup Final. History is unlikely to repeat itself in 2025, so my best bet here is the player who is most likely to win this award from the team I am predicting to win the Stanley Cup. That would be Dallas winger Mikko Rantanen

Best Bet: Mikko Rantanen +400 (Placed May 19)

Sleeper: Sergei Bobrovsky (+800)

