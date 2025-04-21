The 25 NHL Playoffs are in full swing, and the Stanley Cup odds have shifted dramatically in only a couple days of action. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche looked outstanding in their 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in their Game 1 matchup, and are now the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Likewise, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference in their 6-2 Game 1 win over the Ottawa Senators. As the 2025 NHL Playoffs roll on, the odds to win the Stanley Cup have been updated for each of the 16 remaining NHL teams at BetMGM.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup, Eastern and Western Conferences, and the Conn Smyth Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

Recently, Kaylor also nailed a five-leg same-game parlay in the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game for a payout of almost 7-1, and on the final night of the regular season, Kaylor gave away a five-leg NHL parlay that hit for a payout of almost 13-1.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards. You can get picks for every NHL playoff game from NHL experts, including Kaylor, and from a proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

2025 NHL Stanley Cup odds (Updated 4/21 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds New Jersey Devils +9000 +1300 Ottawa Senators +8000 +4000 Minnesota Wild +8000 +4000 St. Louis Blues +6600 +4500 Montreal Canadiens +6600 +15000 Dallas Stars +2200 +1000 Los Angeles Kings +1800 +2200 Washington Capitals +1100 +10000 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 +2000 Edmonton Oilers +900 +1000 Florida Panthers +850 +900 Winnipeg Jets +800 +2200 Vegas Golden Knights +800 +1200 Toronto Maple Leafs +750 +1600 Carolina Hurricanes +600 +1100 Colorado Avalanche +500 +1000

Highest Ticket %:

Avalanche 10.6%

Knights 8.7%

Maple Leafs 8.4%

Highest Handle %:

Avalanche 11.0%

Maple Leafs 8.4%

Golden Knights 7.9%

Biggest Liabilities:

Blues

Canadiens

Red Wings

According to Matthew Rasp, who is a Senior Trader for BetMGM, two longshots -- the Blues and Canadiens are the sportsbook's biggest liabilities right now. "The Panthers and Lightning are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup but the public is ignoring them. BetMGM really wants the Stanley Cup to stay in Florida. The Blues and Canadiens are our biggest liabilities to win it all," Rasp said.

With one game in the books for several of the playoff series around the league, the 2025 Stanley Cup odds have shifted dramatically. The Stars went from one of the top favorites to a +2200 longshot. The Avalanche are now the favorites to win it all, and the Maple Leafs have jumped the Panthers in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado is still my pick to win the Stanley Cup, but I really like what I saw from Toronto in Game 1 of its series.

Best Bet: Colorado Avalanche +750 (placed April 17)

Sleeper: Maple Leafs +1200 (place April 17)

2025 NHL Playoff odds to win the Eastern Conference (Updated 4/21 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds New Jersey Devils +3500 +625 Montreal Canadiens +3000 +10000 Ottawa Senators +2800 +2000 Washington Capitals +500 +9000 Tampa Bay Lightning +450 +1000 Toronto Maple Leafs +400 +800 Florida Panthers +400 +500 Carolina Hurricanes +240 +525

Favorite: Panthers +240

Panthers +240 Highest Ticket Percentage: Capitals 16.5%

Capitals 16.5% Highest Handle Percentage: Hurricanes 37.6%

Hurricanes 37.6% Biggest Liability: Red Wings

I don't love the value here for the Hurricanes (+350) nor the Panthers (+340). Nonetheless, Florida is my pick in the Eastern Conference. My sleeper pick here would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Best Bet: Panthers (+340)

Sleeper: Maple Leafs (+575)

2025 NHL Playoff odds to win the Western Conference (Updated 4/21 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds St. Louis Blues +3000 +2200 Minnesota Wild +3000 +1600 Dallas Stars +1100 +500 Los Angeles Kings +850 +1000 Edmonton Oilers +500 +500 Vegas Golden Knights +375 +650 Winnipeg Jets +360 +1000 Colorado Avalanche +250 +500

Favorite: Avalanche +250

Avalanche +250 Highest Ticket Percentage: Avalanche 16.9%

Avalanche 16.9% Highest Handle Percentage: Jets 37.9%

Jets 37.9% Biggest Liability: Blues

The Stars and Avalanche square off in a first round matchup that features arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference right now. The winner will instantly become the favorite to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. Colorado is my pick in that series, with the Stars dealing with a couple of significant injuries. Vegas has the look of a potential sleeper.

Best Bet: Avalanche (+380)

Sleeper: Vegas Golden Knights (+450)

2025 NHL odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (Updated 4/21 at BetMGM)



Current Odds Jack Eichel +1700 Cale Makar +1600 Connor McDavid +1500 Connor Hellebuyck +1300 Nathan MacKinnon +800

History would suggest that this award will go to the top player on the Stanley Cup-winning team. Last year, McDavid became only the sixth player ever to win the Conn Smythe while playing for a team that did not win the Stanley Cup. This year I expect the Smythe winner to also be a Stanley Cup champion -- and my early prediction is that the eventual Stanley Cup champion will be the team that wins the Stars-Avalanche series.

The last time Colorado won the Stanley Cup, Makar took home the Conn Smythe. Nathan MacKinnon at 14-1 is enticing, but Makar at 22-1, the value is too good to pass up.

As for potential sleepers, Valeri Nichuskin has the potential to play a pivotal role for Colorado if the team can go on a deep run. His odds opened at 300-1, but have been bet down to 150-1.

Best Bet: Makar +2200 (Placed April 17)

Sleeper: Valeri Nichushkin (+15000)

Most likely Stanley Cup Final matchups (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Hurricanes vs. Avalanche +1600 Hurricanes vs. Stars +1600 Panthers vs. Avalanche +1600 Panthers vs. Stars +1600

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have established these four teams as the clear top contenders in each conference. As previously mentioned, I expect Colorado to win its first round series over the Stars and ultimately win the Western Conference championship. I also expect the Panthers to prevail in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

Best bet: Avalanche vs. Panthers (+1600)

Looking for more NHL Playoff picks?

SportsLine expert Matt Severance is on a 119-62 roll (+2440) on NHL picks. Visit SportsLine now to get all of his NHL picks.