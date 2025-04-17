The 2024-25 NHL regular season comes to a close on Thursday, April 17, and the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Saturday, April 19. The NHL Playoffs bracket has been set with the Winnipeg Jets earning the top overall seed in the league with 116 regular season points. The Washington Capitals, led by new all-time goals scored record holder Alex Ovechkin, earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With 2025 NHL Playoffs on tap, the odds to win the Stanley Cup have been set for each of the 16 remaining NHL teams at BetMGM.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NHL futures odds from BetMGM and locked in his top picks to win the Stanley Cup, Eastern and Western Conferences, and the Conn Smyth Trophy.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Kaylor picked Nathan MacKinnon to be the first goal scorer and for the game to finish under 5.5 goals. The result: MacKinnon notched the game's first goal for a 13-1 payout, and the game finished with a final score of 3-2 in Canada's favor.

Recently, Kaylor also nailed a five-leg same-game parlay in the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game for a payout of almost 7-1.

Kaylor has had a chance to break down the latest NHL odds from BetMGM and has locked in his top futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL player awards.

2025 NHL Stanley Cup odds (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds Montreal Canadiens +8000 +15000 St. Louis Blues +4000 +4500 New Jersey Devils +4000 +1300 Minnesota Wild +4000 +4000 Ottawa Senators +3500 +4000 Los Angeles Kings +2000 +2200 Toronto Maple Leafs +1200 +1600 Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 +2000 Winnipeg Jets +1000 +2200 Washington Capitals +950 +10000 Vegas Golden Knights +850 +1200 Edmonton Oilers +850 +1000 Carolina Hurricanes +800 +1100 Colorado Avalanche +775 +1000 Florida Panthers +750 +900 Dallas Stars +750 +1000

Highest Ticket %:

Avalanche 10.4%

Knights 8.3%

Maple Leafs 8.2%

Highest Handle %:

Avalanche 11.0%

Jets 10.6%

Hurricanes 10.0%

Biggest Liabilities:

Blues

Canadiens

Red Wings

The Stanley Cup odds at BetMGM paint a pretty clear picture: The Panthers and Hurricanes are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Western Conference is wide open with the Stars, Avalanche, Oilers, and Knights all viewed as legitimate contenders.

It doesn't seem right that teams as strong as the Stars and Avalanche have to play in the first round, as both teams are fully capable of going on a championship run. In my opinion, the winner of the Colorado-Dallas series will represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup final.

In the Eastern Conference, the Panthers look like the team to beat.

Best Bet: Colorado Avalanche +775

2025 NHL Playoff odds to win the Eastern Conference (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds Montreal Canadiens +4000 +10000 Ottawa Senators +1600 +2000 New Jersey Devils +1600 +625 Toronto Maple Leafs +575 +800 Washington Capitals +450 +9000 Tampa Bay Lightning +400 +1000 Carolina Hurricanes +350 +525 Florida Panthers +340 +500

Favorite: Panthers +340

Panthers +340 Highest Ticket Percentage: Capitals 16.8%

Capitals 16.8% Highest Handle Percentage: Hurricanes 38.1%

Hurricanes 38.1% Biggest Liability: Red Wings

I don't love the value here for the Hurricanes (+350) or the Panthers (+340). Nonetheless, Florida is my pick in the Eastern Conference. My sleeper pick here would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Best Bet: Panthers (+340)

Sleeper: Maple Leafs (+575)

2025 NHL Playoff odds to win the Western Conference (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Opening Odds Minnesota Wild +2000 +1600 St. Louis Blues +1800 +2200 Los Angeles Kings +950 +1000 Winnipeg Jets +525 +1000 Vegas Golden Knights +450 +650 Edmonton Oilers +450 +500 Colorado Avalanche +450 +500 Dallas Stars +340 +500

Favorite: Stars +340

Stars +340 Highest Ticket Percentage: Avalanche 16.9%

Avalanche 16.9% Highest Handle Percentage: Jets 40.2%

Jets 40.2% Biggest Liability: Blues

The Stars and Avalanche square off in a first round matchup that features arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference right now. The winner will instantly become the favorite to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. Colorado is my pick in that series, with Vegas looking like a potential sleeper.

Best Bet: Avalanche (+450)

Sleeper: Vegas Golden Knights (+450)

2025 NHL odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Aleksander Barkov +2500 Jake Oettinger +2500 Leon Draisaitl +2200 Cale Makar +2200 Jack Eichel +2000 Connor Hellebuyck +1500 Nathan MacKinnon +1400 Connor McDavid +1300

History would suggest that this award will go to the top player on the Stanley Cup-winning team. Last year, McDavid became only the sixth player ever to win the Conn Smythe while playing for a team that did not win the Stanley Cup. This year I expect the Smythe winner to also be a Stanley Cup champion -- and my early prediction is that the eventual Stanley Cup champion will be the team that wins the Stars-Avalanche series.

The last time Colorado won the Stanley Cup, Makar took home the Conn Smythe. Nathan MacKinnon at 14-1 is enticing, but Makar at 22-1, the value is too good to pass up.

Best Bet: Makar +2200

Most likely Stanley Cup Final matchups (at BetMGM)



Current Odds Hurricanes vs. Avalanche +1600 Hurricanes vs. Stars +1600 Panthers vs. Avalanche +1600 Panthers vs. Stars +1600

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have established these four teams as the clear top contenders in each conference. As previously mentioned, I expect Colorado to win its first round series over the Stars and ultimately win the Western Conference championship. I also expect the Panthers to prevail in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

Best bet: Avalanche vs. Panthers (+1600)

