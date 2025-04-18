The Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway Saturday as 16 teams will be looking to make a run at arguably the most prestigious trophy in all of sports.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff field is officially set, and several elite teams will be looking to win it all this season. The NHL offers some of the most exciting theater when it comes to its postseason, and that should be the case yet again this time around. The league is full of elite skill, which will be on display over the next couple months. With that in mind, here is a player to keep an eye on from each of the 16 Stanley Cup Playoff teams.

Nikita Kucherov is one of the top offensive playmakers the NHL has to offer, and that was on full display throughout the regular season. For the second consecutive year, Kucherov will be taking home the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's points leader. It marks the third time in the last seven seasons that Kucherov has led the league in points. Kucherov finished the campaign with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 77 games. The numbers speak for themselves, but they don't even begin to illustrate how lethal Kucherov is in the open ice. He possesses a scorching shot in addition to incredible vision that helps him set up his teammates. Simply put, Kucherov will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Lightning as they pursue another Stanley Cup run this spring.

It's hard to find a more gifted goal scorer than Auston Matthews. The Maple Leafs star recently reached the 400-goal mark in just nine professional seasons. Matthews registered only 32 goals during the regular season, but also missed a handful of games due to injury. Still, he is a power forward that is able to put the puck in the net from just about anywhere on the ice. The Maple Leafs have lost in the opening round in six of the last seven seasons and haven't hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup since the 1966-67 campaign. If Toronto truly wants to alter its fortunes this time around, Matthews is going to have to lead by example.

The Panthers are aiming to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, but accomplishing that task certainly won't be easy. Star winger Matthew Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and hasn't played since. As a result, the Panthers went out and acquired veteran winger Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline. Marchand's presence could loom even larger if Tkachuk misses time during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While Tkachuk's presence as an offensive threat is definitely missed, his ability to be physical and get under the opposing team's skin may be what the Panthers miss even more. Marchand certainly has that aspect to his game on top of still being an above-average goal scorer. Marchand's postseason experience could be a massive addition to the Florida locker room at this time of the year.

It's been quite an eventful season for Ovechkin. The Capitals star became the NHL's all-time goals leader as he passed Wayne Gretzky with his 895th goal earlier this month. Even at 39 years old, Ovechkin is still an incredibly dynamic player on the offensive end. He still possesses one of the most scorching one-timers in the league, and certainly has the ability to lead Washington on a Stanley Cup run. The Capitals were in the running for the Presidents' Trophy and had the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. If Ovechkin can bottle up some of his regular-season magic in the playoffs, he'll be worth the price of admission this spring.

The Hurricanes have a solid stable of forwards, but it was a letdown to see the franchise be forced to trade Mikko Rantanen at the deadline. As a result, the Hurricanes are going to need their top forwards to rise to the occasion if they want to have success in the postseason -- and it all starts with Sebastian Aho. Aho has a sensational shot and can really do a lot of damage from the slot area. He is also is arguably Carolina's top playmaker, as evidenced by his team-best 45 assists this season. If Aho can impose his will in the offensive zone, the Hurricanes have the potential to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

The Devils were dealt a brutal blow earlier this season when star forward Jack Hughes was lost for the year. Hughes is the most gifted threat on New Jersey's roster, so the Devils take quite a hit from an offensive standout come playoff time. For the Devils to have any postseason glory, goaltender Jacob Markstrom is going to have to steal the show on multiple occasions. New Jersey had been in search of a franchise netminder for several seasons, but finally found one in Markstrom. The veteran goaltender prodced a solid campaign to the tune of a 2.50 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage, but may need a few superhuman efforts to keep New Jersey's playoff hopes alive.

Even if Matthew Tkachuk can't suit up for the Panthers, there will still be one Tkachuk taking the ice this postseason. Senators star forward Brady Tkachuk had been battling an upper-body injury late in the year, but suited up for Ottawa's regular-season finale Thursday. Much like his brother Matthew, Tkachuk toes the line of being an agitator, while also providing a spectacular scoring talent, which the world got to see on the big stage at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tkachuk can get into those gritty areas and put the puck in the net at a moment's notice. He paces a very strong top-six forward group, and will look to have success in his first taste of playoff hockey.

Prior to the regular season getting underway, it was believed to be a two-horse race between Macklin Celebrini of the Sharks and Matvei Michkov of the Flyers for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. Instead, Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has taken the league by storm as a tremendous facilitator on Montreal's back end. Hutson finished the regular season tied for the second-most assists (60) among NHL defensemen, The rookie defenseman is a fantastic puck-mover with tremendous speed and possesses extraordinary vision on the ice. Hutson also thrives on the defensive end as he registered 123 blocked shots, while also being extremely disciplined with just 34 penalty minutes all season. The Canadiens young star will be a huge part of what kind of noise the team could potentially make as they begin their postseason journey against the Capitals.

I tried not to go with the most obvious option -- one I chose every year -- but the Jets' Stanley Cup hopes are on the shoulders of one man. That is Hellebuyck, the best goalie in the world hoping to redeem himself after a disastrous 2024 playoff appearance. In five games against the Avalanche last year, Hellebuyck allowed 7.10 goals above average while posting a .865 save percentage, per Natural Stat Trick. That was some of the worst goaltending of Hellebuyck's career, and he rebounded with one of the best regular seasons he's ever put together. Can he keep that rolling in the postseason? If he can, the Jets will be able to take down any team in their way.

Few players had as much of an individual impact on their team as Eichel. He played at a superstar level all season, and he's the reason the Golden Knights are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Eichel led Vegas to a Cup in 2023, but there's an argument he has played at an even higher level in 2024-25. Eichel set new career highs in assists (66) and points (94), but that only scratches the surface of his brilliance. With Eichel on the ice at five-on-five, Vegas owns a 52.9% expected goals shared and a plus-27 goal differential, according to Natural Stat Trick. If that dominance keeps up, they can start etching Eichel's name on the Cup for a second time.

The Stars' forward group gets a lot of praise, as it should, but the key for them will be how well the defense performs. Since Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery in January, Dallas has been a disaster in its own end. Heiskanen may return later in the series against the Avalanche, but until then the Stars will have to lean heavily on young Thomas Harley. The 23-year-old posted new career highs in every offensive category, and he was the only defenseman outside of Heiskanen to have strong impacts at five-on-five. Can Harley shoulder the role of a No. 1 defenseman in the playoffs?

Cale Makar | D | Colorado Avalanche

There's no shortage of players to watch on this Avalanche team, but Makar could be one of the most impactful stars of the entire postseason. Makar is coming off an absurd regular season, especially in the offensive end. He became the first defenseman to score 30 goals since Mike Green in 2008-09, and he came within an eyelash of hitting 100 points. Makar has the ability to drive play from the blue line, something only a handful of elite defenseman can do every night, and he is the definition of an electrifying player.

When the Kings shipped out Pierre-Luc Dubois in exchange for Kuemper last summer, it seemed like both sides might lose the deal. Instead, both teams won big, and Los Angeles got excellent goaltending from Kuemper. His 26.9 goals saved above average rank third, per Natural Stat Trick. If the Kings are finally going to defeat the royal blue and orange boogeyman, Kuemper will have to make tough saves in critical moments.

Connor McDavid is the leading man in Edmonton, but Draisaitl is a worthy co-star and is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Hart Trophy. Draisaitl won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy with his 52 goals, and the Oilers will need that offense because depth scoring additions like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson fell flat. The good news for the Oilers there is that Draisaitl doesn't slow down in the postseason. In 74 career games, he has 41 goals, and Edmonton will need him to keep that pace up in order to return to the Final.

Minnesota is outmatched against the Pacific Division champion Golden Knights, especially from an offensive perspective. The one member of the Wild with the ability to level that playing field might be Kaprizov, who is the most dynamic offensive threat on either team. Injuries limited Kaprizov in the regular season, but he can change games at his best. In 2023-24, Kaprizov netted 46 goals while tallying 96 points. If the Wild are going to orchestrate an upset, Kaprizov will have to shake loose for a handful of goals against a stout Vegas blue line.

Speedster Dylan Holloway is out with an injury, at least to begin the series, so another young forward will have to step up for the Blues. That could be Jake Neighbours, who tallied 22 goals and a career high 46 points. St. Louis will need all the offensive help it can get against Connor Hellebuyck, and Neighbours will play a more prominent role at the top of the lineup with Holloway out. Can he ride shotgun with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou to give the Blues a few timely goals in what should be a low-scoring series?