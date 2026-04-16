Only eight players in hockey history have won a gold medal and a Stanley Cup in the same year. The only American to accomplish that feat was Ken Morrow in 1980, but he may have some company by the time the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are over.

Coming off Team USA's first ice hockey gold medal in 46 years, sixteen players have the opportunity to add a Stanley Cup ring to their trophy case just four months later. Some of them have a better shot at pulling off the double-dip than others, but they all have hope before the puck drops on Game 1 of the first round.

Before we look at the Team USA stars whose Cup dreams are still alive, here is a list of those whose teams didn't qualify for the postseason, which includes gold medal game heroes Jack Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck:

The remaining 16 players are spread across 11 playoff teams, which means there is a decent chance at least one American goes 2-for-2. Let's take a look at each playoff-bound Team USA star and what he will bring to the table.

Anaheim Ducks

Jackson LaCombe, D

LaCombe didn't log any ice time for Team USA at the Olympics, but he will be on the ice constantly for the Ducks this postseason. With 57 points, LaCombe provides Anaheim with a rangy two-way presence on the blue line. The Ducks don't have many players they can rely on in their own end, but LaCombe is certainly one of them.

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy, D | Jeremy Swayman, G

Against all odds, the Bruins are in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and both McAvoy and Swayman are big reasons why. McAvoy is one of the best defensemen in the league, and he will have to carry a Boston defense devoid of much depth. Swayman has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, posting 18.0 goals saved above average. If the Bruins are going to upset the Sabres, Swayman will have to be on top of his game.

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson, C

Thompson was a critical cog in the Team USA machine, and he is just as important for the Sabres. Thompson has reached the 40-goal and 40-assist thresholds this season, and he's a key driver of offense for Buffalo. The Sabres have some quality depth, but to make a deep postseason run, Thompson needs a performance of Olympic proportions.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, D

Slavin's shutdown ability was on display in Italy, and he'll be tasked with containing the Senators' top offensive players over the next two weeks. With Slavin in the game at five-on-five, the Hurricanes allow just 2.35 xGA per 60 minutes. That's a low rate, especially considering the quality of competition that Slavin has to face on a nightly basis.

Colorado Avalanche

Brock Nelson, C

After searching for a second-line center for several years, the Avalanche finally found their guy in Nelson. He has been tremendous in his first full season with Colorado, tallying 33 goals and 32 assists in 80 games. He also boasts a plus-20 goal differential at five-on-five. Nelson gives Colorado the center depth it's lacked in recent postseasons.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger, G

Oettinger didn't make an appearance in the Olympics, but everyone should be very familiar with him in the postseason. The Stars' goaltender has established himself as a top-10 player at the position. In what might even be considered a down year for Oettinger, he saved 5.84 goals above average and an .827 high-danger save percentage.

Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy, LW | Brock Faber, D | Quinn Hughes, D

The State of Hockey is loaded with American heroes, and the Wild will need all of them if they're going to get through the gauntlet that is the Central Division. Boldy, who scored the other goal in the gold medal game, has become a serious offensive force. He set career highs in goals (42) and points (85) while providing some decent defensive impacts as well.

Hughes, acquired by Minnesota in December, broke the single-season franchise record for points by a defenseman with 53 in just 48 games. Hughes and fellow American Faber have formed a dynamite defensive pairing, posting a 55.8% expected goals share at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. They won't come off the ice very long in the postseason.

Ottawa Senators

Jake Sanderson | Brady Tkachuk, LW

Tkachuk was a wrecking ball for Team USA, and he'll play a similar role for the Senators in the postseason. He'll be a world-class agitator while also making big-time contributions on offense and defense. Tkachuk tallied 59 points in 60 games while holding opponents to a minuscule 2.26 xGF/60 at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

Speaking of slamming the door on opponents, Sanderson's impacts were even better. The Sens allowed just 2.19 xGA/60 when Sanderson was on the ice at five-on-five. Plus, Sanderson has plenty of offense in his game, totaling 14 goals and 40 assists in 67 appearances. He could be a breakout star in this postseason.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Guentzel, LW

Guentzel has been an excellent fit in Tampa Bay, and in his second season with the Bolts, he kicked things up a notch. Guentzel posted 38 goals and 50 assists while boasting a five-on-five goal differential of plus-15. Guentzel is part of a veteran core on this Lightning team that's hunting for another Stanley Cup as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller, RW

Keller really found another level to his game in the 2025-26 season, especially on defense. The speedy Keller led the Mammoth in points with 86 while also posting a plus-24 goal differential and a 56.8% expected goals share at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Utah is a dark horse to come out of the Western Conference, and Keller is a big reason why.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel, C | Noah Hanifin, D

Eichel just topped 90 points for the second consecutive season, and he leads a Golden Knights team that has a case as the best defensive team in hockey. As he showcased in Milan, Eichel has established himself as a premier two-way center and a Selke Trophy candidate. That should come in handy as the Golden Knights navigate a Western Conference littered with elite offensive talent.

On the back end, Hanifin helps Vegas round out an elite blue line. The Golden Knights controlled play with Hanifin on the ice in the regular season, and that shouldn't be much of a surprise. Hanifin is a great skater, and his vision allows him to convert good defense into offense rather quickly.