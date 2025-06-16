2026 Olympic men's hockey roster tracker: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews headline first six for Canada, USA
Nations have unveiled their first six players for the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy
With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy less than a year away, the 12 national men's hockey teams participating are in the process of revealing the initial six players who will be on their respective rosters. Those teams will announce the remainder of their rosters at a later date closer to the Winter Games, which will get underway next February.
Most teams have now unveiled which players will be making the trip to Milan, and as to be expected, the American and Canadian rosters are already loaded with stars. Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby will be donning the red and white for Canada while Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk will be sporting the red, white and blue for Team USA.
The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the first time that NHL players will be competing in 12 years. NHL players last suited up for their countries in Russia back in 2014. The 2026 field won't include Russia since the country's athletes are still banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Finland captured the gold medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics with a win over Russia, while Slovakia won the bronze medal with a victory against Sweden. Both Canada and the United States ended up losing in the quarterfinals.
But Canada will be looking to defending its crown when it comes to best-on-best tournaments. The Canadians came away with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off with Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid netting the game-winning goal last February.
While the United States has yet to announce their entire preliminary roster, here is an early look at which players are the headliners for the dozen nations participating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Canada
- Connor McDavid (F, Edmonton Oilers)
- Sidney Crosby (F, Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Nathan MacKinnon (F, Colorado Avalanche)
- Sam Reinhart (F, Florida Panthers)
- Brayden Point (F, Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Cale Makar (D, Colorado Avalanche)
Czechia
- David Pastrnak (F, Boston Bruins)
- Martin Necas (F, Colorado Avalanche)
- Pavel Zacha (F, Boston Bruins)
- Ondrej Palat (F, New Jersey Devils)
- Radko Gudas (D, Anaheim Ducks)
- Lukas Dostal (G, Anaheim Ducks)
Denmark
- Nikolaj Ehler (F, Winnipeg Jets)
- Oliver Bjorkstrand (F, Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Lars Eller (F, Washington Capitals)
- Jonas Rondbjerg (F, Vegas Golden Knights)
- Jesper Jensen Abo (D, EC KAC)
- Frederik Andersen (G, Carolina Hurricanes)
France
- Hasn't been announced yet
Finland
- Sebastian Aho (F, Carolina Hurricanes)
- Mikko Rantanen (F, Dallas Stars)
- Aleksander Barkov (F, Florida Panthers)
- Miro Heiskanen (D, Dallas Stars)
- Esa Lindell (D, Dallas Stars)
- Juuse Saros (G, Nashville Predators)
Germany
- Leon Draisaitl (F, Edmonton Oilers)
- Tim Stutzle (F, Ottawa Senators)
- Lukas Reichel (F, Chicago Blackhawks)
- Nico Sturm (F, Florida Panthers)
- Moritz Seider (D, Detroit Red Wings)
- Philipp Grubauer (G, Seattle Kraken)
Italy
- Diego Kostner (F, HC Ambrì-Piotta)
- Daniel Mantenuto (F, HC Bolzano)
- Tommy Purdeller (F, HC Pustertal)
- Luca Zanatta (D, HC Pustertal)
- Thomas Larkin (D, Schwenninger Wild Wings)
- Damian Clara (D, San Diego Gulls)
Latvia
- Rodrigo Abols (F, Philadelphia Flyers)
- Zemgus Girgensons (F, Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Teddy Blueger (F, Vancouver Canucks)
- Uvis Balinskis (D, Florida Panthers)
- Elvis Merzlikins (G, Columbus Blue Jackets)
- Arturs Silovs (G, Vancouver Canucks)
Slovakia
- Martin Pospisil (F, Calgary Flames)
- Tomas Tatar (F, EV Zug)
- Juraj Slafkovsky (F, Montreal Canadiens)
- Simon Nemec (D, New Jersey Devils)
- Erik Cernak (D, Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Martin Fehervary (D, Washington Capitals)
Sweden
- Gabriel Landeskog (F, Colorado Avalanche)
- Lucas Raymond (F, Detroit Red Wings)
- William Nylander (F, Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Adrian Kempe (F, Los Angeles Kings)
- Rasmus Dahlin (D, Buffalo Sabres)
- Victor Hedman (F, Tampa Bay Lightning)
Switzerland
- Kevin Fiala (F, Los Angeles Kings)
- Nico Hischier (F, New Jersey Devils)
- Timo Meier (F, New Jersey Devils)
- Nino Niederreiter (F, Winnipeg Jets)
- Roman Josi (D, Nashville Predators)
- Jonas Siegenthaler (D, New Jersey Devils)
United States
- Jack Eichel (C, Vegas Golden Knights)
- Auston Matthews (C, Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Matthew Tkachuk (F, Florida Panthers)
- Brady Tkachuk (F, Ottawa Senators)
- Quinn Hughes (D, Vancouver Canucks)
- Charlie McAvoy (D, Boston Bruins)