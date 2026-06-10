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2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 4 live updates, score, highlights as Golden Knights take on Hurricanes

The Golden Knights can push the Hurricanes to the brink of elimination with a Game 4 win

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Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is tied 3-3 as we head to the third period. What else would you expect from a series that has provided nothing but back-and-forth thrills to this point?

After the Hurricanes jumped all over the Golden Knights for a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period, Vegas flipped a switch as it has so many times before in the series. With two goals in the middle frame, the Golden Knights have now outscored the Hurricanes 9-1 in the second period.

Mitch Marner continued his Conn Smythe Trophy campaign with an assist on William Karlsson's goal to make it a 3-2 game. Late in the period, Brett Howden notched his league-leading 14th playoff goal when he unleashed a rocket over the shoulder of Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi.

After looking sharp in the first period, Bussi was much more vulnerable in the second period as he allowed two goals on six shots. His inexperience may be starting to show, but Carolina needs him to regain his composure if it wants to bring a 2-2 series back to Raleigh.

Stay tuned to all the action right here at CBS Sports as we provide live updates throughout the night.

Where to watch 2026 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4

Date: Tuesday, June 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

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Who will be the hero?

Start of 3rd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

When the puck drops on the third period, these two teams will have been tied in the third period each game in this series. What more could you possibly want as a fan? That also means someone is going to be a hero, and I have one candidate for that role on each team.

Golden Knights | Pavel Dorofeyev | RW: The typically lethal Dorofeyev hasn't scored in the last six games, but he has been very active in this game. Brandon Bussi turned him away on a couple good looks in the first period, and watch for him to pull the trigger if Vegas gets another power play opportunity. He scored 20 goals on the man advantage in the regular season.

Hurricanes | Sebastian Aho | C: Frankly, Aho hasn't shown many signs of life in this series, but that's kind of the point. It feels like now or never for Aho, who is one of the NHL's best two-way centers when he's on his game. Aho led Carolina with 80 points in the regular season, but he's tied for fifth with 10 points in the playoffs. The Canes have been waiting for Aho to get in a groove all postseason, and he's running out of time to make his presence felt.

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Game 4 is tied heading into the third period

End of 2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

How else would you expect this game to go? It's only appropriate that the game is level as we enter the final 20 minutes based on how the first three games have gone.

After another good start from the Hurricanes, the Golden Knights flexed their second-period muscle again. With two goals in the middle frame, Vegas has outscored Carolina 9-1 in the second period. And it's not like the Golden Knights are throwing the kitchen sink at the Hurricanes either. They fired six shots on Brandon Bussi, and two of them went in.

 
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Brett Howden ties the game for Vegas

2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

Howden has his 14th goal of the playoffs, and it was a beauty. Off the rush, Howden drug the puck into his body before unleashing a wicked snap shot that went through the legs of K'Andre Miller, over the shoulder of Bussi, off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

The play may never have happened if not for a Carolina miscue in the offensive zone. Defenseman Sean Walker pinched in from the point, and Seth Jarvis failed to get the puck in deep enough. That allowed the Golden Knights to get off and running in transition, and Howden cashed in on the mistake.

 
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Vegas gets a crucial penalty kill

2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 2

Nic Dowd got whistled for cross-checking Logan Stankoven, and a suddenly hot Hurricanes power play got another opportunity to strike. This time, however, the Golden Knights held the fort with Mitch Marner doing some yeoman's work as a one-man disruptor in the Carolina zone.

Shortly after the penalty expired, Jordan Martinook got called for interference on Jack Eichel, and Vegas will go on the power play with a chance to tie the game. The Golden Knights' power play is just 1-for-10 in the series, so this is a big chance for that unit to break out of its funk.

 
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Golden Knights pull within one

2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 2

William Karlsson gets the goal, but Mitch Marner should get the bulk of the credit. He stickhandled through a few Hurricanes to get the puck deep into enemy territory before slipping it to Rasmus Andersson, who circled behind the net and found Karlsson cutting toward the crease.

Once Andersson got the puck below the goal line, a slew of Carolina defenders got caught below the face-off dots, at least in part to Marner attacking with such speed. That allowed Karlsson to slip behind them undetected.

This was also Bussi's first real error of the game. He was very unsettled in the crease, and he reacted to every step of the play as opposed to anticipating.

 
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Bussi looks sharp in first playoff start

Start of 2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 1

Making your first postseason start in the Stanley Cup Final probably brings some jitters -- but on the whole -- Bussi looked pretty sharp in the first 20 minutes. Despite facing just six shots, Bussi was tested with some quality chances. First, he denied Mark Stone on a shorthanded breakaway, and then he robbed Pavel Dorofeyev right on the doorstep.

The real test for Bussi will come over the next 40 minutes as the Golden Knights push to tie the game, but if Vegas was hoping for a couple cheap ones early againt the rookie, they were disappointed.

 
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Hurricanes jump all over Golden Knights

End of 1st Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 1

That's exactly what the doctor ordered for the Hurricanes after a devastating double overtime loss in Game 3. Carolina sprinted out of the gate, and it will take a two-goal lead into the first intermission. The suddenly resurgent Hurricanes power play tallied twice in the opening frame with captain Jordan Staal scoring for the fourth consecutive game.

Mark Stone got the only goal of the period for Vegas, but the Golden Knights nearly had another as Brayden McNabb was 0.1 seconds from beating the buzzer and cutting the Carolina lead to 3-2.

 
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Jordan Staal restores Carolina's two-goal lead

1st Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 1

For the second time tonight, the Hurricanes have struck on the power play. This time, it's captain Jordan Staal punching home a rebound that dropped in front of Carter Hart. The 37-year-old Staal has now scored in each game this series.

The goal was also the result of Shayne Gostisbehere playing quarterback on the power play, and he's shown a keen ability to float shots through traffic for deflections and rebounds.

The way this series has gone, Carolina can't afford to take its foot off the accelerator for any period of time.

 
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Mark Stone gets Vegas on the board

1st Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 1

Don't blink. You'll miss something in this game series.

Just moments after the Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone gets his team on the board. A picture perfect pass from Shea Theodore hit Stone in stride as he got behind the Carolina defense, and he faked a shot before deking around Brandon Bussi for the goal.

That was Stone's second breakaway of this game (Bussi robbed him on the first attempt), and at least his third or fourth of the series. Despite not being the most fleet of foot, Stone keeps getting behind the Hurricanes because of his ability to read the play.

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