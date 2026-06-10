2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 4 live updates, score, highlights as Golden Knights take on Hurricanes

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Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is tied 3-3 as we head to the third period. What else would you expect from a series that has provided nothing but back-and-forth thrills to this point?

After the Hurricanes jumped all over the Golden Knights for a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period, Vegas flipped a switch as it has so many times before in the series. With two goals in the middle frame, the Golden Knights have now outscored the Hurricanes 9-1 in the second period.

Mitch Marner continued his Conn Smythe Trophy campaign with an assist on William Karlsson's goal to make it a 3-2 game. Late in the period, Brett Howden notched his league-leading 14th playoff goal when he unleashed a rocket over the shoulder of Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi.

After looking sharp in the first period, Bussi was much more vulnerable in the second period as he allowed two goals on six shots. His inexperience may be starting to show, but Carolina needs him to regain his composure if it wants to bring a 2-2 series back to Raleigh.

Stay tuned to all the action right here at CBS Sports as we provide live updates throughout the night.

Where to watch 2026 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4

Date: Tuesday, June 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)