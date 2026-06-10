2026 Stanley Cup Final: Game 4 live updates, score, highlights as Golden Knights take on Hurricanes

Who will be the hero?
Start of 3rd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3
When the puck drops on the third period, these two teams will have been tied in the third period each game in this series. What more could you possibly want as a fan? That also means someone is going to be a hero, and I have one candidate for that role on each team.
Golden Knights | Pavel Dorofeyev | RW: The typically lethal Dorofeyev hasn't scored in the last six games, but he has been very active in this game. Brandon Bussi turned him away on a couple good looks in the first period, and watch for him to pull the trigger if Vegas gets another power play opportunity. He scored 20 goals on the man advantage in the regular season.
Hurricanes | Sebastian Aho | C: Frankly, Aho hasn't shown many signs of life in this series, but that's kind of the point. It feels like now or never for Aho, who is one of the NHL's best two-way centers when he's on his game. Aho led Carolina with 80 points in the regular season, but he's tied for fifth with 10 points in the playoffs. The Canes have been waiting for Aho to get in a groove all postseason, and he's running out of time to make his presence felt.