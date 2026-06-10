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2026 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes hold on to even the series at 2-2

The Hurricanes came up with an enormous road win in Game 4.

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The Carolina Hurricanes tied the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal willed his team to victory, and now they'll bring home-ice advantage back to Raleigh.

If you thought Staal was just a defensive specialist at this stage of his career -- nearing the end of his 20th season -- think again. The 37-year-old Staal scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally in the third period, and he's up to five in the Stanley Cup Final.

In addition to Staal, the Hurricanes got big contributions from Nikolaj Ehlers (three points) and Jackson Blake (two points). On top of that, first-year goaltender Brandon Bussi made his playoff debut in the Final and came away with a win despite a couple of shaky moments.

As has been the case throughout the series, we had wild momentum swings with the Golden Knights rallying from two goals down to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. Unfortunately for Vegas, it couldn't find another goal and will have to settle for a split in the two-game set at home.

Game 5 is on Thursday night in Raleigh, and the winner of that game will be within one victory of the Stanley Cup.

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Hurricanes hold on to even the series at 2-2

FINAL: Hurricanes 5, Golden Knights 3

The Hurricanes came up with an enormous road win in Game 4 to even the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5. Captain Jordan Staal was invaluable for the Hurricanes as he netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the third period. Brandon Bussi, who got the start in relief of Frederik Andersen, became the first goalie since 1961 to win his playoff debut in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights managed to rally from 3-1 down to tie the game at 3-3 late in the second period, but that hole proved a bit to deep tonight. They missed a chance to take a stranglehold on the series and will have to face a hostile atmosphere in a 2-2 series on Thursday night.

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Jordan Staal regains the lead for Carolina

3rd Period: Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3

The Golden Knights had the Hurricanes on their heels early in the third period, but an uncharacteristic and brutal turnover by Shea Theodore allowed Carolina to take the lead.

Jordan Staal forechecked Theodore aggressively, and he coughed up the puck to Seth Jarvis, who was gliding right into the slot. Hart robbed Jarvis will a brilliant save, but Jarvis chased down the rebound in the corner. With four Golden Knights battling with him, Jarvis managed to get the puck into the slot, and Staal potted his fifth goal of the series while falling to the ice in desperation.

 
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Who will be the hero?

Start of 3rd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

When the puck drops on the third period, these two teams will have been tied in the third period each game in this series. What more could you possibly want as a fan? That also means someone is going to be a hero, and I have one candidate for that role on each team.

Golden Knights | Pavel Dorofeyev | RW: The typically lethal Dorofeyev hasn't scored in the last six games, but he has been very active in this game. Brandon Bussi turned him away on a couple good looks in the first period, and watch for him to pull the trigger if Vegas gets another power play opportunity. He scored 20 goals on the man advantage in the regular season.

Hurricanes | Sebastian Aho | C: Frankly, Aho hasn't shown many signs of life in this series, but that's kind of the point. It feels like now or never for Aho, who is one of the NHL's best two-way centers when he's on his game. Aho led Carolina with 80 points in the regular season, but he's tied for fifth with 10 points in the playoffs. The Canes have been waiting for Aho to get in a groove all postseason, and he's running out of time to make his presence felt.

 
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Game 4 is tied heading into the third period

End of 2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

How else would you expect this game to go? It's only appropriate that the game is level as we enter the final 20 minutes based on how the first three games have gone.

After another good start from the Hurricanes, the Golden Knights flexed their second-period muscle again. With two goals in the middle frame, Vegas has outscored Carolina 9-1 in the second period. And it's not like the Golden Knights are throwing the kitchen sink at the Hurricanes either. They fired six shots on Brandon Bussi, and two of them went in.

 
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