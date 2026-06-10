2026 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes hold on to even the series at 2-2

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The Carolina Hurricanes tied the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal willed his team to victory, and now they'll bring home-ice advantage back to Raleigh.

If you thought Staal was just a defensive specialist at this stage of his career -- nearing the end of his 20th season -- think again. The 37-year-old Staal scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally in the third period, and he's up to five in the Stanley Cup Final.

In addition to Staal, the Hurricanes got big contributions from Nikolaj Ehlers (three points) and Jackson Blake (two points). On top of that, first-year goaltender Brandon Bussi made his playoff debut in the Final and came away with a win despite a couple of shaky moments.

As has been the case throughout the series, we had wild momentum swings with the Golden Knights rallying from two goals down to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. Unfortunately for Vegas, it couldn't find another goal and will have to settle for a split in the two-game set at home.

Game 5 is on Thursday night in Raleigh, and the winner of that game will be within one victory of the Stanley Cup.