2026 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes hold on to even the series at 2-2

Hurricanes hold on to even the series at 2-2
FINAL: Hurricanes 5, Golden Knights 3
The Hurricanes came up with an enormous road win in Game 4 to even the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5. Captain Jordan Staal was invaluable for the Hurricanes as he netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the third period. Brandon Bussi, who got the start in relief of Frederik Andersen, became the first goalie since 1961 to win his playoff debut in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Golden Knights managed to rally from 3-1 down to tie the game at 3-3 late in the second period, but that hole proved a bit to deep tonight. They missed a chance to take a stranglehold on the series and will have to face a hostile atmosphere in a 2-2 series on Thursday night.