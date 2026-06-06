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Stanley Cup Final 2026: Live updates for Game 3 of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, score and highlights

The Hurricanes and Golden Knights meet in Vegas for a pivotal Game 3

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The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is deadlocked at 1-1 as the series shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are coming off a dramatic overtime win to get a split at home in Raleigh.

For most of Thursday night's game, it seemed as though the Golden Knights would cruise to a 2-0 series lead until the Hurricanes unleashed three goals in 5:05. In overtime, Seth Jarvis snapped out of his funk to score the game-winner, and Carolina has to hope that will serves as a spark for him.

Through the first two games, this series has seen wild momentum swings. In fact, this is the first time in Stanley Cup Final history that each of the first two games have featured multi-goal comebacks from both teams. Hopefully, that trend will continue in Sin City.

It probably goes without saying that Saturday night's Game 3 is immensely important, and the historical data backs that up. Teams that win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final when the series is tied 1-1 have won 77.4% of the time. Road teams that win Game 3 in these situations have won the series 83.3% of the time. That number is 67.0% for the home team.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we update you on the action throughout the night.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

Date: Saturday, June 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

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Golden Knights survive quick flurry from Hurricanes

1st Period: Hurricanes 0, Golden Knights 0

As is their trademark, the Hurricanes just played a game of keep-away in the Golden Knights' zone for a couple of minutes. Fortunately for Vegas, it was able to weather the storm without any damage. The Canes were unable to hit the net on a couple shot attempts -- including a fabulous block from Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin. Carter Hart was out of position, and Hanifin sacrificed his body to jump in front of a Sebastian Aho shot. Hanifin has struggled at times in the playoffs, but that was a huge play.

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June 7, 2026, 12:30 AM
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June 7, 2026, 12:24 AM
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Game 3 is underway

Start of 1st Period: Hurricanes 0, Golden Knights 0

Following a full Broadway production -- and a siren-cranking cameo from new Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza -- the puck is down on Game 3. This series has produced two thrillers already, so we can only hope this one continues that trend. The winner of this game will be in full control of the Stanley Cup Final and just two wins away from hanging a banner. Let's play some hockey.

 
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June 7, 2026, 12:19 AM
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June 7, 2026, 12:14 AM
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June 7, 2026, 12:05 AM
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Can Hurricanes remain perfect on the road?

Something about getting away from home has been good for Carolina in this postseason. The Hurricanes are 6-0 on the road in the playoffs, and that's tied for the third-longest road winning streak to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The issue for Carolina is that this will probably be the toughest road test it has faced all spring. Yes, Montreal was an incredibly loud environment, but that Canadiens team was simply didn't match up well with the Hurricanes at all. The same can't be said for the Golden Knights, and Vegas has quickly turned into a raucous and challenging atmosphere for opponents. The Hurricanes' road success will get a stress test tonight.

Longest road win streaks to begin NHL playoffs:

1. Kings | 2012 | 10 games*
T-2. Avalanche | 2022 | 7 games*
T-2. Avalanche | 1999 | 7 games
T-2. Islanders | 1980 | 7 games*
T-3. Hurricanes | 2026 | 6 games
T-3. Oilers | 1987 | 6 games*
T-3. North Stars | 1981 | 6 games

*Won Stanley Cup

 
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@Canes via Twitter
June 6, 2026, 11:56 PM
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June 6, 2026, 11:50 PM
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Brayden McNabb is warming up

Somehow, Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is on the ice and warming up ahead of Game 3. The veteran blue liner is sporting a full cage after taking an 87 mph slap shot to the face in Game 2. McNabb was hospitalized after being struck by the puck, but it looks like he avoided the worst in terms of injury.

Getting McNabb back in the lineup right away would be huge for the Golden Knights because their defensive group is much shallower without him. Besides, McNabb and Shea Theodore have been a dynamite pairing for John Tortorella in this postseason, which has been huge with Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson struggling on the second pair.

 
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June 6, 2026, 11:43 PM
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Razor thin margins at 5-on-5

Coming into the series, we knew these teams would be evenly matched. That's certainly been the case through two games -- especially with both at full strength. There simply hasn't been much daylight between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes to this point. Everything from goals to high-danger scoring chances has been neck-and-neck.

Data via Natural Stat Trick


GoalsxGHDSC

Hurricanes

6

4.47

18

Golden Knights

7

4.16

17

When things are this tight at even strength, special teams can be the difference. Through two games, the Canes have the edge their. They've got two power play goals, and their penalty kill has completely silenced the Golden Knights' power play.

 
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June 6, 2026, 11:33 PM
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Can Howden keep it going?

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the postseason has been the play of Golden Knights forward Brett Howden. A career bottom-six forward, Howden has quickly transformed into a playoff legend for Vegas. In Game 2, Howden tallied his 12th and 13th goals of the postseason.

Not only does that lead the league, but it also ties a franchise record set by Jonathan Marchessault in 2023. By the way, Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy that year, and Howden has quickly risen up the list of frontrunners for that award this year.

The question is whether Howden can sustain this level of play. His 13 playoff goals are more than he scored in the entire regular season (12), and he's shooting 39.4% in the playoffs. That's 25.4 points higher than his career average. It's fair to assume a cooldown is coming -- but at this point -- Howden might just be on a magical heater.

 
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June 6, 2026, 11:15 PM
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June 6, 2026, 11:12 PM
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Game 3 is absolutely critical

Call me captain obvious, but this game will create a big swing in the series one way or another. Whichever team wins will drastically increase its chances of lifting the Cup. Historically, team that win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final when the series is tied go on to win the series 77.4% of the time. That's far from a lock, but the winner of this game will have the clear inside track to a championship.

Adding to the drama is the fact that we've seen multiple goal deficits erased rather quickly in this series, so the Hurricanes and Golden Knights have certainly delivered on the fireworks. Let's just hope they have more in store as the series shifts to Las Vegas.

 
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June 6, 2026, 11:01 PM
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