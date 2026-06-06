Stanley Cup Final 2026: Live updates for Game 3 of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, score and highlights

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The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is deadlocked at 1-1 as the series shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are coming off a dramatic overtime win to get a split at home in Raleigh.

For most of Thursday night's game, it seemed as though the Golden Knights would cruise to a 2-0 series lead until the Hurricanes unleashed three goals in 5:05. In overtime, Seth Jarvis snapped out of his funk to score the game-winner, and Carolina has to hope that will serves as a spark for him.

Through the first two games, this series has seen wild momentum swings. In fact, this is the first time in Stanley Cup Final history that each of the first two games have featured multi-goal comebacks from both teams. Hopefully, that trend will continue in Sin City.

It probably goes without saying that Saturday night's Game 3 is immensely important, and the historical data backs that up. Teams that win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final when the series is tied 1-1 have won 77.4% of the time. Road teams that win Game 3 in these situations have won the series 83.3% of the time. That number is 67.0% for the home team.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we update you on the action throughout the night.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

Date: Saturday, June 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)