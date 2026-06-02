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2026 Stanley Cup Final score: Live updates for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 1

The Hurricanes and Golden Knights are each four wins away from the Stanley Cup

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1 min read
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It didn't take long for fireworks to start popping off in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Just 25 seconds into the series, Nikolaj Ehlers gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the Vegas Golden Knights, and the teams were off and running.

Ehlers was the story of that opening frame as he tallied two goals to give Carolina a 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Both of his goals were the result of quick strikes in transition.

The second was truly a thing of beauty as Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield turned a Jack Eichel turnover into instant offense when he found Ehlers behind all five Golden Knights skaters. From there, Ehlers turned on the jets and beat Vegas goaltender Carter Hart with a filthy deke.

The Golden Knights did get on the board shortly after, thanks to a fortunate bounce. Shea Theodore let a point shot fly, and the puck kicked off Carolina forward Eric Robinson and past goaltender Frederik Andersen.

The Hurricanes controlled much of that first period, so the Golden Knights will have to come up with a response in the middle frame.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the Finals to provide live updates throughout each game and analysis. 

Where to watch Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Date: Tuesday, June 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

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Game 1 is tied yet again

2nd Period: Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 3

Wily veteran Jordan Staal has leveled the score for his team and brought the Lenovo Center back to life. This goal was the result of another brutal turnover on the part of the Golden Knights. This time, Noah Hanifin was the culprit as he forked the puck over to K'Andre Miller, who then finds the 37-year-old Staal cruising down the slot. Staal's shot beats Hart over the shoulder, and we have a classic brewing in Raleigh.

That goal was Staal's third career Stanley Cup Playoff goal ... but his first since he scored for the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 9, 2009.

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Just like that, Vegas jumps in front

2nd Period: Golden Knights 3, Hurricanes 2

The Hurricanes have seen their 2-0 lead slip away in the blink of an eye. This time, the Golden Knights take advantage of a major defensive miscue on the part of the Canes. Two Carolina defenders chased Mitch Marner into the corner, and that left William Karlsson all alone in front of the net. One no-look pass from Marner later, and the puck is in the back of the net, and the Golden Knights have the lead.

Vegas has now silenced the Lenovo Center crowd as it has seized control of the game. After looking like a chaotic mess for much of the first period, the Golden Knights have turned the tables in a major way.

 
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Ivan Barbashev ties the game

2nd Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 2

Ivan Barbashev wasn't quite as quick as Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period, but he was still pretty fast. Just 30 seconds into the second period, Vegas goes to work on the forecheck, and Jack Eichel makes a play. Eichel wins the battle for a loose puck, and he finds Barbashev cruising down main street. Barbashev did the rest as he put a perfectly placed shot over the shoulder of Andersen to tie the game.

It feels like the Golden Knights have created very little offensively to this point, but they've capitalized on the few chances the Hurricanes have given them. As well as Carolina played in the first period, we have a new game anyway.

 
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What to watch in the 2nd Period

Start of 2nd Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 1

If there's one thing to keep an eye on as the second period gets set to begin, it's how the Golden Knights manage the puck. They were a bit chaotic with the puck on their stick in the first period, and that led to dangerous scoring chances for the Hurricanes. That was especially true of defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who committed some catastrophic turnovers and was on the ice for three high-danger chances against at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

The Hurricanes are great at forcing opponents to make mistakes, but the Golden Knights made life too easy on them in the first period. Vegas has to make smarter decisions and force Carolina to earn its offense over the next 40 minutes.

 
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Hurricanes come out swinging

End of 1st Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 1

The Lenovo Center was rocking well before puck drop, and the Hurricanes managed to take advantage. Carolina was the faster team from the jump, and that resulted in Nikolaj Ehlers potting a goal just 25 seconds into the period. Ehlers would tally another one later in the frame before the hockey gods smiled upon Vegas, which cut the lead in half on a lucky bounce.

On the whole, the Hurricanes have to be pleased with how that period went. Their pressure created several turnovers, and they were able to turn those into scoring chances. Vegas needs to be much more careful with the puck, especially at the blue lines.

 
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Vegas cuts the Carolina lead in half

1st Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 1

The Golden Knights needed that one badly. On just their third shot of the game, they get a fortunate bounce as Shea Theodore's shot banks in off the leg of Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson. Vegas was on its heels for the first 13 minutes of this game, and it gets the first big break. Can it take advantage and grab some momentum for the first time?

 
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Ehlers double dips in the 1st Period

1st Period: Hurricanes 2, Golden Knights 0

The first period of the Stanley Cup Final belongs to Nikolaj Ehlers. For the second time in just over 12 minutes, the Hurricanes created a turnover at their own blue line and sprung Ehlers for an odd-man rush. This time, Ehlers was in all by his lonesome on a breakaway, and he finished the play with a nifty deke and a slick shot through the five-hole of Carter Hart.

Jalen Chatfield also deserves credit for a beautiful for the primary assists because Jack Eichel's turnover was on his stick for a fraction of a second before it was headed toward Ehlers at the offensive blue line.

It's been all Carolina early, and it seems like Vegas is struggling to beat its tenacious pressure in all three zones.

 
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Tight-checking game between defensive juggernauts

1st Period: Hurricanes 1, Golden Knights 0

Just over six minutes into the first period, this game has played out about as expected. Vegas and Carolina don't give up much defensively, and there's hasn't been much room to operate early. Shots are just 2-1 in favor of the Hurricanes, and there has really only been one quality scoring chance of which to speak. It just so happens that Nikolaj Ehlers happened to bury it for the Hurricanes. This game may eventually open up a bit, but I won't hold my breath given the opponents.

 
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