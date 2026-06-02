2026 Stanley Cup Final score: Live updates for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 1

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It didn't take long for fireworks to start popping off in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Just 25 seconds into the series, Nikolaj Ehlers gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the Vegas Golden Knights, and the teams were off and running.

Ehlers was the story of that opening frame as he tallied two goals to give Carolina a 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Both of his goals were the result of quick strikes in transition.

The second was truly a thing of beauty as Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield turned a Jack Eichel turnover into instant offense when he found Ehlers behind all five Golden Knights skaters. From there, Ehlers turned on the jets and beat Vegas goaltender Carter Hart with a filthy deke.

The Golden Knights did get on the board shortly after, thanks to a fortunate bounce. Shea Theodore let a point shot fly, and the puck kicked off Carolina forward Eric Robinson and past goaltender Frederik Andersen.

The Hurricanes controlled much of that first period, so the Golden Knights will have to come up with a response in the middle frame.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the Finals to provide live updates throughout each game and analysis.

Where to watch Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Date: Tuesday, June 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)