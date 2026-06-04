2026 Stanley Cup Final: Live updates, score, highlights, analysis for Game 2 of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

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After dropping a thriller in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Carolina Hurricanes are on their heels for Game 2 in Raleigh. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have a golden opportunity to bring a 2-0 series lead back to Las Vegas.

With two of the NHL's best defensive teams facing off in the series, Game 1 quickly evolved into a surprising shootout with the Golden Knights pulling out a 5-4 victory. Tomas Hertl scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes remaining to drive a dagger into the hearts of fans at the Lenovo Center.

The normally stout Hurricanes' defense made one critical mistake after another in Game 1, and you have to assume that getting those leaks sealed was a priority on the off day between games. Offensively, the Golden Knights shouldn't need to change much after creating a good number of high-danger scoring chances by beating Carolina's aggressive man-to-man defense.

In goal, neither Carter Hart nor Frederik Andersen turned in a sparkling playoff performance on Tuesday as they allowed a combined nine goals on 52 shots. If one of them struggles early tonight, does that team make a quick change?

Game 1 set the bar high for the rest of the series, so hopefully Game 2 can match it. Stay tuned right here at CBS Sports as we follow all the action in real time.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Date: Thursday, June 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)