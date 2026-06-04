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2026 Stanley Cup Final: Live updates, score, highlights, analysis for Game 2 of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

The Hurricanes need a response after the Golden Knights took Game 1 in Raleigh.

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After dropping a thriller in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Carolina Hurricanes are on their heels for Game 2 in Raleigh. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have a golden opportunity to bring a 2-0 series lead back to Las Vegas.

With two of the NHL's best defensive teams facing off in the series, Game 1 quickly evolved into a surprising shootout with the Golden Knights pulling out a 5-4 victory. Tomas Hertl scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes remaining to drive a dagger into the hearts of fans at the Lenovo Center.

The normally stout Hurricanes' defense made one critical mistake after another in Game 1, and you have to assume that getting those leaks sealed was a priority on the off day between games. Offensively, the Golden Knights shouldn't need to change much after creating a good number of high-danger scoring chances by beating Carolina's aggressive man-to-man defense.

In goal, neither Carter Hart nor Frederik Andersen turned in a sparkling playoff performance on Tuesday as they allowed a combined nine goals on 52 shots. If one of them struggles early tonight, does that team make a quick change?

Game 1 set the bar high for the rest of the series, so hopefully Game 2 can match it. Stay tuned right here at CBS Sports as we follow all the action in real time.

Where to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Date: Thursday, June 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

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Game 2 is underway

1st Period: Hurricanes 0, Golden Knights 0

Let's play some hockey. The puck is down as the Hurricanes look to get a split on home ice to start this series. Can they tighten up their defense rebound after an uncharacteristically porous performance? On the other bench, the Golden Knights have a tremendous opportunity to take a stranglehold on this series and return home two wins from another Stanley Cup.

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No lineup changes for Game 2

John Tortorella and Rod Brind'Amour are keeping their lineups the same from Game 1 to Game 2. That's not terribly shocking, but it is at least a little surprising that Carolina's first line -- Sebastian Aho between Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis -- remain's intact.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Brind'Amour "thought" about breaking that trio up after getting outscored 2-0 in Game 1. However, he chose to stay the course and trust the chemistry that those three developed throughout the first 82-plus games. If the Canes do get off to a slow start, that might force Brind'Amour to put his lines in a blender.

Carter Hart (Vegas) and Frederik Andersen (Carolina) will tend goal for their respective teams.

 
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Marner is making his Conn Smythe case

In his first postseason with the Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner is proving that he has what it takes to be a clutch performer after years of devastation in Toronto. Not only does Marner lead all players with 22 points this postseason, but he's getting the job done at both ends of the ice, as he is wont to do.

In Game 1, Marner had a nifty assist on William Karlsson's goal, but his biggest play came with just a few seconds left on the clock. With the goalie pulled, Carolina won the offensive zone face-off and got the set play it wanted. Alexander Nikishin let a big one-timer fly, and the puck looked like it was ticketed for the net until Marner got in the way.

What does Marner have in store for Game 2? It seems like he finds a different way to impact the game every night at this point.

 
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Faltering first line in Raleigh

If the Hurricanes are going to respond and even the series tonight, they will need their best line to be just that. Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov have been non-existent for long stretches, and Tuesday night was no different. They failed to register a point in a high-scoring game, and that continued a disturbing trend for the Canes.

In the regular season, Aho, Jarvis and Svechnikov were terrific together. They combined for 90 goals while controlling play at five-on-five. Neither the production nor the underlying numbers have been good in the postseason, however.


GoalsxG shareGoal differential

Reg. season

90

56.2%

plus-3

Playoffs

10

45.5%

minus-2

The Hurricanes have gotten to this point in spite of the struggles from their top line. If they're going to win the Stanley Cup, that line needs to join the party.

 
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Must-win game for Hurricanes?

It takes four wins to lift the Stanley Cup, but if the Hurricanes fall into an 0-2 hole at home, it sure seems like they will be on life support. It's already bad enough that Carolina dropped a crucial Game 1 at home as the numbers are in Vegas' favor.

Team that win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to win 75.6 percent of the time in NHL history. That's not great news for the Canes, but there is a silver lining. Teams that have won Game 1 on the road are 13-10 all-time in the Stanley Cup Final. Looking at it that way, this series is still a coin flip.

If the Hurricanes lose tonight, the numbers swing agains them drastically. Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final have won the series 90.9 percent of the time. That's not 100 percent, but it's too close for comfort if you're Carolina.
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