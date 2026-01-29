With the 2026 NHL Stadium Series game just days away, the NHL announced its 2027 matchup: The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Dallas Stars at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. The game is set for Feb. 20, 2027.

The Stars were named the host for the game back in November, but it wasn't until Thursday that they found out their matchup -- one that has plenty of history. The Stars beat the Golden Knights in five games in the 2020 Western Conference Final, only for the Golden Knights to avenge that loss by winning the 2023 Western Conference Final over Dallas in six games. The two teams also met in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, when Dallas overcame an 0-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

This will be the second time the Stars have hosted an outdoor game; in 2020, they beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The Golden Knights have less fond memories of playing outdoors. In 2021, Vegas lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021. It also lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series game -- the Boston Bruins vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium -- is on Saturday.