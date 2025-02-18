Just days after their chaotic matchup, Canada and the United States will be doing battle once again in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

The Canadians needed to secure their spot in the final game of pool play on Monday against Finland. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead early and had to hold on late as the Fins rallied with three goals in the third period. The result rendered Team USA vs. Sweden meaningless and the Swedes earned the 2-1 win.

Now Canada and the United States will rekindle their rivalry in Thursday's championship. The Americans got the best of the Canadians in a 3-1 win in Saturday's game, which featured three fights in the opening nine seconds. This came after Montreal's Bell Centre crowd booed throughout the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Now, the teams head to Boston for the championship showdown.

United States forward Jake Guentzel netted two goals to help lift his team to victory.

Much like the NHL, the 4 Nations Face-Off will have a 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period, should that session be needed. However, the game will be decided in a 10-minute overtime period rather the NHL's five minutes. If the teams are still tied following the overtime session, a three-round shootout will decide a winner. In Thursday's championship, overtime will take place in the traditional playoff format with 5-on-5 hockey in consecutive 20-minute periods until a winner is decided.

Below are the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters and how to watch the tournament.

Schedule, scores

Where to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off

When: Feb. 12-20

Where: Bell Centre -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada; TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Stream: fubo (try for free)

