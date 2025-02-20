Just days after their chaotic matchup, Canada and the United States will be doing battle once again in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

The Canadians needed to secure their spot in the final game of pool play Monday against Finland. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead early and had to hold on late as the Fins rallied with three goals in the third period. The result rendered Team USA vs. Sweden meaningless, and the Swedes earned the 2-1 win.

Now, Canada and the United States will rekindle their rivalry in Thursday's championship. The Americans got the best of the Canadians in a 3-1 win in Saturday's game, which featured three fights in the opening nine seconds. This came after Montreal's Bell Centre crowd booed throughout the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The teams now head to Boston for the championship showdown.

The matchup has all the makings of an instant classic that can captivate fans around the world. But before we get to the game on Thursday night, you can look back at the results of the pool play games below as well as the full rosters of the teams involved in the tournament. Plus, we have information on how you can watch the battle in Boston on Thursday.

Schedule, scores

Where to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off final

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Rosters

Canada

Finland

Sweden

United States