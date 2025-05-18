Fans and more in the hockey community have rallied to support Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, as the Winnipeg Jets' charitable foundation has received over $30,000 in donations in honor of Scheifele's father. Brad Scheifele died unexpectedly the night before the Jets' second-round playoff game against the Dallas Stars.

Despite the shock of his father's death, Mark Scheifele played in Saturday's Game 6 as the Jets faced elimination. He would score his team's lone goal and eventually get knocked out the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Stars in overtime, 2-1. Players from both the Jets and Stars showed their full support to Scheifele in the handshake line afterwards, and others chose to make $55 donations -- Scheifele's jersey number -- to the True North Youth Foundation.

In an email to Sportsnet, True North Sports + Entertainment spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said that more than $30,000 had been raised in $55 donations.

"A wonderful outpouring of support from the hockey community on a very tough day for the Jets family, our True North Youth Foundation is extremely grateful," Sinaisky said.

Donations have also been made to KidSport Canada, another charity that Scheifele supports. In addition to Jets fans, Stars fans have also been part of the charitable push in a show of goodwill to their opponent given the circumstances and in recognition of Scheifele's courage.

"Just courageous what he did tonight. I'm sure his dad would've been really proud of him and what he did, and I'm sure his dad would've wanted him there," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said after the game. "Tough night for him and anybody in the hockey world that has been in a situation like that. Hats off to him. A courageous young man."

With the Jets' season now over, team general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said that the organization was doing everything it could to support Scheifele.