A Hockey City: Inner Spirit
Still searching with very nowhere to look for answers? Look inside...
My hope that the Habs will find and stick to the right direction, and are doing everything they can behind the scenes to get the team in line is dwindling...
It just seems like a lot of the magic is missing. Even the aura of Carey Price has failed to spark the team this season, and with him injured it’s not going to get any easier.
It’s fair to say this looks like a team on decline. But not all is lost. The hallways surrounding this great and historic franchise are filled with many ghosts and legends...
Have a great Sunday everyone!
