The NHL announced Monday that Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended 20 games for violating the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Per the NHL's statement, the suspension also includes "mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment." As a result, Ekblad will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season and at least two postseason games, assuming he is healthy when Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

"As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program," Ekblad said in a statement. "The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.

"I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates."

This marks the first suspension of Ekblad's career. Ekblad, who has spent his entire 11-year career with the Panthers, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Ekblad, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has tallied 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 career regular-season games. The veteran blue-liner has recorded 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 games this season.

The NHL hasn't had many performance-enhancing drug suspensions over the years, but here's a look at NHL players that received bans for taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt received a 20-game suspension in 2018 when he was a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Schmidt was suspended the opening 20 games of the 2018-19 season for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Schmidt returned to the ice on Nov. 18 against the Edmonton Oilers that season, and finished the year with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 61 games.

Shawn Horcoff

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Shawn Horcoff also received a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program on Jan. 26, 2016. Horcoff was referred to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for treatment under the terms of the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. The veteran forward, who had signed a one-year contract with the Ducks in the 2015 offseason, returned to the lineup March 14 against the New Jersey Devils. He finished the 2015-16 season with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in what ended up being his final NHL campaign.

Sean Hill

Former New York Islanders defenseman Sean Hill received a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program on April 20, 2007. The ban occurred in the midst of the Eastern Conference opening-round series against the Buffalo Sabres. The NHL announced the suspension after Game 4 of the series, which the Sabres won in five games. Hill's suspension carried over to the 2007-08 season after landing with the Minnesota Wild in the offseason, and he made his return Nov. 21, 2007 against the Vancouver Canucks. The 2007-08 campaign was Hill's final NHL season.

Carter Ashton

Forward Carter Ashton, the 29th pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, received a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Drugs policy on Nov. 6, 2014. In a statement through the NHLPA, Ashton claimed he ingested the drug Clenbuterol after using a training partner's inhaler to treat his asthma. Ashton, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs at the time of the suspension, didn't appeal the ban. On Feb. 6, 2015, Ashton ended up being traded back to the Lightning before pursuing a career overseas in Russia and Sweden.

Zenon Konopka

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Zenon Konopka receivved a 20-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance on May 15, 2014. The Sabres' regular season was already over at the time of the suspension as they did make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Zonopka's contract expired July 1 of that season, which meant his suspension couldn't be served until he signed a new deal. Zonopka never ended up serving the suspension as he signed with STS Sanok in Poland, and that marked his final season of professional hockey.