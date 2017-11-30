Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi traded to Anaheim for Sami Vatanen

The New Jersey Devils acquire much needed help on defense but say fairwell to Adam Henrique.

In the offseason the New Jersey Devils were one of the teams going after the free agent Kevin Shattenkirk. The Devils ultimately lost out to the New York Rangers.

Today the Devils acquired Sami Vatanen and a conditional 3rd round draft pick for Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 3rd round pick.

Vatanen will bring to New Jersey what fans and management wanted Shattenkirk to bring to the team. An offensive defenseman who can quarterback the power play.

The #NJDevils have acquired defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third-round pick from Anaheim. New Jersey sends forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick to the Ducks. https://t.co/ik2k08usnx pic.twitter.com/lO5iR6x9n9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2017

The condition on the pick from Anaheim is if the Ducks re-sign Henrique prior to their 2019 3rd round pick they will send that pick to New Jersey. If they sign Henrique after the pick is made then a 2020 3rd round pick will be sent. There will be no pick traded from Anaheim if they fail to re-sign Henrique.

While most fans will be sad to see Henrique leave the club he certainly left his mark in fans memories forever.

Sami Vatanen is still just 26 years old and brings 280 games NHL experience with 33 goals and 93 assists. He's also played in 40 Stanley Cup playoff games.

This is certainly another big step in the right direction and another great move by Ray Shero.