Adam McQuaid finds the ice

He’s been out for a month and a half, and finally found the practice ice this morning.

#NHLBruins defenseman Adam McQuaid is on the ice for a skate ahead of practice this morning. McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula on Oct. 19. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017

While he didn’t necessarily participate in practice, seeing Quaider on the ice at all this morning is a very welcome sign for someone who has been a Bruins mainstay the last few years. After breaking his fibula in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks, his recovery time was posted at about eight weeks. It’s only been six weeks, so this writer would imagine the next two or three weeks are going to be taken to slowly ramp up his skating, get him working in practice and re-accustomed to the system and hopefully in the lineup by the end of the calendar year. Good to see McQuaid doing well!