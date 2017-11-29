Adam McQuaid finds the ice
Adam McQuaid finds the ice
He’s been out for a month and a half, and finally found the practice ice this morning.
#NHLBruins defenseman Adam McQuaid is on the ice for a skate ahead of practice this morning. McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula on Oct. 19.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017
While he didn’t necessarily participate in practice, seeing Quaider on the ice at all this morning is a very welcome sign for someone who has been a Bruins mainstay the last few years. After breaking his fibula in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks, his recovery time was posted at about eight weeks. It’s only been six weeks, so this writer would imagine the next two or three weeks are going to be taken to slowly ramp up his skating, get him working in practice and re-accustomed to the system and hopefully in the lineup by the end of the calendar year. Good to see McQuaid doing well!
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game