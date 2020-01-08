Adidas unveils 2020 NHL All-Star Game jerseys and a lot of people hate them
These are either nice or the worst things you've ever laid eyes on, apparently
As a huge hockey fan myself, it's not exactly news when the NHL does something that most of its fans dislike. That's what we call "business as usual." However, there are still certain times when we all have no choice to be, like, "damn, they thought this was a good idea?"
That seems to be the case with this year's NHL All-Star Game jerseys, which Adidas unveiled to the public on Wednesday afternoon. The uniforms feature single-color team logos over a musical staff that runs across the front of the jersey, a nod to the host team in the St. Louis Blues. Like last year, each of the All-Star teams will have a dark gray and and white version of the uniform.
Here's a look:
It's not uncommon for people to turn into harsh critics when it comes to new jerseys, and style is subjective so not everyone usually comes to an agreement upon assessment. That being said, It appears that a whole lot of people dislike these, or at least think they could be significantly better!
Luckily, not EVERYONE hates them.
Personally, I don't think they're putrid or the worst the NHL has ever had, but they're certainly not good. The big problem here is that only some of the jerseys look solid-to-good while others look downright terrible, and that's mainly due to the single-color team logos. If your team logo is on the darker side, you're probably okay. However, logos using lighter/brighter colors over the gray and white jerseys... woof.
It seems like it would have made a lot more sense to just stick to a fully gray & white theme, like the league did in last year's All-Star Game. Those jerseys looked quite good across the board. It's understandable that the league wanted to try something different this year, but the execution leaves room for desire. Perhaps the logos would look better if the colors were muted a bit.
Anyway, if you want to assault your eyes or make fun of these in action, feel free to watch the NHL All-Star Game on January 25th in St. Louis. Or don't. It's a free country.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kadri pummels Lindgren after big hit
Kadri took justice into his own hands after a borderline hit
-
NHL given deadline for 2022 Olympics
Commissioner Gary Bettman must decide before the final three nations qualify in late August
-
NHL Power Rankings: Atlantic race is on
Looking at whether each team's first half was better or worse than expected
-
Predators hire John Hynes as next coach
Hynes, who was fired by New Jersey in December, will take over a talented Predators team
-
Preds fire Laviolette in sixth season
The Predators have not lived up to expectations through their first 41 games
-
AHL goalie misses game over passport
The game was in Montreal
-
Takeaways from the 2020 Winter Classic
The Stars ripped off four unanswered goals to come away with the win
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown