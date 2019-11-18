Adorable ice skating dog steals the show during Golden Knights intermission

Benny the Ice Skating Dog lived out his dream on Sunday night of performing for the Vegas Golden Knights. Benny loves hockey almost as much as he love treats, and was a pro on the ice. The furry friend performed during intermission between the Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena and the Labrador looked like he was having the time of his life.

The dog of course has his own social media page, and goes under the name "King Benny." The pup has a lot of practice on the ice and has been posting videos of his skating abilities on his Twitter. His hours of practice all lead up to this big moment on the professional stage.

He held a hockey stick in his mouth as he made his way around the ice. How cute are those little puppy skates?

If you think we’re gonna have a boring intermission



you’re barking up the wrong tree 🐕 @vegaskingbenny just rocked The Fortress!!!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Z7pFyn5zV4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 18, 2019

He not only can skate, he can jump on the ice too. For those who were not able to see his greatness live, the team posted video of his skills challenge.

Benny the Ice Skating Dog even has his own merchandise for purchase. The pins show him in his adorable doggie sweater and his tiny skates with his hockey puck that has "Benny" written on it.

Benny The Skating Dog pins available tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/yli0EFh3Q4 — Michelle Hulin (@mhulin2010) November 18, 2019

Benny may not have a total grasp on the rules and regulations of the game of hockey quite yet, but he's adorable and he can clearly skate. He would serve as a distraction to the opposing team who would be so thrown off but how cute he is, they'd be out of focus during play. An excellent game strategy if you ask me.

The Golden Knights needed no help beating the Flames, however. They did so in a dominating fashion, defeating the visiting team 6-0. If they did need some assistance during the game, Benny seems like a great option for them to fall back on.

The Golden Knights snapped a five game losing streak with the shutout win and Benny the Ice Skating Dog is now confirmed to be the good luck they were in need of.

Las Vegas will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. No word on if Benny will be in the lineup for that game.