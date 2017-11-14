Afterwords: Messy Stars Lose Messy Game in Carolina

That wasn’t very good hockey

Playing “what if” is never a good way to survive the long slog of a hockey season, but you can’t help but wonder what happens if Alexander Radulov’s shot on the Stars’ first power play had gone in instead of hitting the crossbar. If the pressure shifts onto Carolina early, maybe the whole game changes, right?

Well, no. Butterfly effect notwithstanding, these Stars once again put up a horse collar in the “even-strength goals for” column, and that won’t win you many hockey games. In fact, the Stars don’t even need to win a ton of games on the road, but they do need to get some points. The Stars aren’t even forcing overtime outside of one Vancouver effort (that probably shouldn’t have even made it that far). As much as a team on the road might say they’ll take a tie game after 40 minutes, the Stars were playing with fire, except they didn’t have the firepower to handle it. They were outchanced, outplayed, and outscored. This concludes my preliminary analysis.

Marc Methot isn’t quite a game-changer, but his absence in tandem with the organization’s cap crunch amid a mystifying mistrust of Julius Honka forces the Stars to ice both Greg Pateryn and Jamie Oleksiak (who played over 20 minutes tonight). All things being equal, those are not top-six NHL defensemen. Even if they do handle coverage well, they aren’t going to be creating offense for you, which is what the Stars desperately need right now. (Though their road game is lacking in the goal prevention department, too.)

However, it was the top pair that looked a bit lost tonight, for a change. After one of his best games in recent memory, John Klingberg had a night to forget. While the first goal (a classic “get healthy against Dallas” goal for Sebastian Aho’s first of the year) was largely just a poor drop pass by Radek Faksa, Klingberg had the misfortune of watching his partner’s misfortune when Esa Lindell hit an ice gopher on a 2-on-1. From there, a perfunctory backhand through Ben Bishop’s five hole made it 1-0 Carolina, and the team seemed to sag like jeans in the ‘90s, which is to say, they were there, but not really functioning as designed.

That first period really was just a bit of a bummer, after a briefly hopeful start. Mattias Janmark’s backhand that dribbled wide after getting through Darling was another glimmer of hope, but an anomalous one, as it turned out.

I don’t know what to say about the lines specifically, other than the fact that we finally saw Hitch play Spezza at left wing, like he suggested he might all that time ago. But you can see the philosophy undergirding Hitch’s decision to break up the top line, for the most part. Just as he’s been prone to pair a struggling defender with a veteran, so also has he decided to aid the team’s scoring woes by providing multiple lines with a scorer. Against the Islanders, it worked. Against the Hurricanes, it did not, and the top line was reunited late in the game as the team was desperate for offense.

The ice time continues to be heavily doled out to the top guys: Devin Shore was the only forward to get between 14 and 19 minutes tonight. It can’t be fun coaching a team as top-heavy as these Stars have been, but I think it’s even less fun playing on a team like this when you’re one of the players struggling to score.

When we talk about secondary scoring, here’s a place to start: Devin Shore, Jason Spezza, Martin Hanzal, Brett Ritchie and Antoine Roussel have four goals among them. That is a problem any day of the week, but even moreso when you’re on the road and your top guys are seeing more of the other team’s shutdown dudes. We’re 17 games into the year. If nothing changes before Thanksgiving, I’d bet Jim Nill makes a serious move for some offense. I have been wrong almost every time I’ve predicted a trade, so I’m going to sit this one out. Any good talent acquisition will cost the Stars someone you care about. Sorry.

The Teuvo Teravainen Show was a good one, if you’re into that kind of thing. It’s easy to focus on what went wrong—the mixup by Roussel and the in-between by Lindell on the first goal, the tough-luck tip by Klingberg on the second, or the outright weak play by Klingberg, Seguin and Smith along the boards for the third—but don’t overlook the skill on Teravainen’s part, either. That first shot was whistled over Bishop’s shoulder, where I assumed the advertising ribbons below the second deck are, but apparently yeah, you can score there. The second goal was off a set play after a faceoff win, even with the lucky bounce. And the third goal was just ripped as soon as it was received (which Hanzal took a tick longer to do on his similar shot from the slot, you’ll have noticed), and in a good spot. Here is a reminder that you can blame the Blackhawks for this (and so many other things), since they only traded Teravainen to the Canes in order to unload Bryan Bickell’s salary cap hit. Thanks a lot, Chicago.

Brock McGinn, by the way, deserves some sort of consolation prize for getting in behind Oleksiak and unloading the backhand of the year off both posts behind Bishop. How you elevate those Superman mid-air backhand shots with that much force is a trick I never learned in my amateur hockey-playing days.

This place can be an echo chamber as much as any team site, I’m sure. After a win, it’s easy to see hope somewhere; after a loss, we want to assign blame. Certainly any good coach and manager will do the same thing, but hopefully with much more nuance (and resources!) than we have here. But I guess I just want to say that games like this shouldn’t happen to a Ken Hitchcock team that just loaded up in the summer for a run at the Cup. This was an embarrassment, and it’s not the first one of the season for Dallas. One game over .500 feels about right for a team with league-average goaltending, below-average even-strength scoring, and almost no secondary scoring.

Their leading scorer is John Klingberg, and while normally that means the top forwards aren’t doing enough, that’s more just an indication of how fundamental Klingberg has been for the team’s offense as a whole. For teams like Ottawa, that’s a necessity. For Dallas, it should be a luxury, except it’s not. They’ve needed every goal they’ve gotten. Imagine if Klingberg’s rough start to last season had been mirror this year, eh?

Florida looms. The Stars will either recoup some points against the Panthers, or else they’ll be looking to salvage an 0-2-0 road trip against the no-doubt best team in the league in Tampa Bay. For being just over a month into the season, it really doesn’t feel that early anymore.