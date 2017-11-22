Afterwords: The Younger Shall Serve the Older

Jamie got the best of Jordie, and there was much rejoicing

Halfway through the second period or so, I heard Razor stifle a chuckle as he was commenting on Stephen Johns. If Razor was seeing what I was seeing, it was a giant, cardboard sign reading “FREE HONKA.” The timing was spot-on, unlike a lot of this game tonight.

And, to be honest, I was wondering if we were going to see a repeat of last year, when Julius Honka was more likely to replace Stephen Johns in the lineup. Johns had a really rough go of things in this one, making some early miscues by Oleksiak look tame in comparison. But then Johns saved a goal with a fantastic goal-line stop in the third, and another couple of good defensive moments help to buff some of the scratches out of what could have been a really rough night for Dallas

Here’s how the minutes were distributed. See if you can tell where the Stars’ offense primarily came from in this chart from hockeyviz.com:

If you said, “Jason Spezza and the Players Who Can Score,” well done, my fellow ice magnate. Brett Ritchie’s second penalty (if memory serves) led to Hitch doing what I have been begging formerly unknown gods to do since opening night, and that is playing Spezza on a scoring line. The sample size is, of course, laughably small. It’s a result, but it’s a blip of a result all the same. Line combinations are the most obvious manifestation of tactical implementation, but they are far from the only one. Regardless, it was nice to see Spezza get rewarded in front of the net on a tough goal It would have been even sweeter if his dish to Radulov had slipped past the post, but hey, wins are wins are wins, as I’m sure the Stars need to be saying right now.

Devin Shore needs to score goals exactly like that one tonight. He’s gotten a late start on the season, but two in two is a good way to start making up ground. Cody Eakin found a way to chip in for a decent amount of points in 2015-16, so if Shore (who seems to have earned at least a similar amount of trust, if not more) can put up something like 15-35=45 this year, we’ll all be thrilled. That is how you capitalize on a beautiful John Klingberg setup, Devin. (Insert Patrik Nemeth Catch Phrase joke here)

The other thing to notice about the ice time is that, as expected, Radek Faksa’s role has increased in Martin Hanzal’s absence, playing 17 minutes (his average last year was 16+, as I recall). Faksa had a great game tonight from what I saw, and

Also, major props to Greg “Greg” Pateryn and Dan “I’m good, still” Hamhuis, who got absolutely buried in the defensive zone, yet without any egregious mistakes. Hamhuis’s slick tip on the penalty kill saved a prime one-timer chance late, and Pateryn just generally looked like a sound, shutdown defenseman in every sense of the word. As much as Johns’s ceiling is higher, there’s little doubt that Hitch trusts Pateryn more than Johns right now, so that’s something to keep an eye on, should the cardboard omen I saw tonight bode well for Julius Honka’s lineup position in the future.

Watching Jordie and Jamie get a bit rough in this one was special, and it was just physical enough to be fun without being dumb. It was kind of like a better version of John and Carl Klingberg a couple years ago, if you remember that. There is nothing in this world like a brother whom you are free to obliterate while ice skating, given the chance. Family first.

Alexander Radulov may not have scored (despite some prime chances tonight, as he always seems to get), but he, Benn and Janmark were good enough against a depleted Habs lineup that probably shouldn’t have been in this game for all 60 minutes. The Stars were sloppy, and if not for some alert clearances by Johns (as mentioned) and Gemel Smith, Ben Bishop’s night would have gone a very different direction. Of course, given that it was Mike McKenna (who is a super good dude btw) on the bench and not Kari Lehtonen, he was probably finishing the night regardless.

The Stars play Wednesday in Colorado before playing their third in four days on Friday against Calgary back at home. If ever the Stars needed to prove they can win in Colorado, now would...also be a good time. This club really did find another gear after going down 1-0, and this game became extremely fun to watch (though probably not for Hitch) after being rather plodding. If we are just doing nothing but paying for entertainment, then tonight was money well-spent. Ben Bishop was strong enough (though that Habs goal was a bit middlin’ when it came to his tracking), and the defense, well, overcame themselves to rebuff a staccato attack from Montreal.

Oh, and did you notice that Jordie Benn was slated to play top-pairing minutes with Shea Weber again until Weber was scratched before the game? Things in Montreal are different than they are here, although not so different. The defense is thin, and even though Jordie was on the ice for a couple goals tonight, it’s not like they have many better options right now. That team needs an elite Carey Price, and they need him yesterday.

The power play is officially concerning me, but that’s all it’s doing. The first two power plays early were fairly toothless, although the later edition with Spezza (for a bit) looked a bit more scary. In a good way, I mean. My hunch is that, if special teams continue to struggle a bit, we’ll see Devin Shore become even more of a fix-it guy. It all depends on what the coaches think the problems are, of course, but if there’s one thing that’s become clear after Antoine Roussel’s brief time on the top line (he was replaced by Janmark early on), it’s that the coaches see players as having pretty distinct identities. Roussel, Elie, and maybe Smith are Energy Guys. Jamie Benn and Radulov are the Do Everything Please Here’s a Random Guy to Skate With pair, Janmark is the obligatory Janmark Guy, and Radek Faksa appears to be the We’re Dating, but not Officially “Going Out” Guy. If he can establish himself higher in the lineup, it puts Hitch (and Nill) in a bind, with a high-paid forward (Hanzal) playing 4th-line center minutes, but given how they’re playing Spezza, I’m going to assume that’s just something that happens sometimes on this team. No, I still don’t know the why, and that powerlessness is what gets me so fed up with the lineups after a bad loss. It’s like not changing your socks during a hitting streak, right? At some point, maybe just try to find the best possible socks through objective measurements and your subjective experience instead of just switching them every few days when they stink to high heaven.

Anyway, they won, so nothing is going to change for now, right? That seems like a pretty standard NHL coaching technique, and I just need to accept it. If the team is still learning its system, and if the guys are still trying to establish their discrete identities, then maybe patience is the thing, for now. It’s just easier to be patient after a couple of wins than it is when your team is under .500. Math makes everything simple.