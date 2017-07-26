Aging All-Stars, future Hall of Famers lead top 10 NHL free agents still on the market
Here's a look at the best of what's left in the pool of unsigned veterans
Believe it or not, the New York Rangers ' unsurprising but splashy addition of Kevin Shattenkirk -- along with every other move to go down on Day 1 of 2017 NHL free agency -- is quickly nearing its one-month anniversary.
The biggest of names, like Shattenkirk and fellow former Washington Washington Capitals players Karl Alzner and Justin Williams , have all settled into new homes. Others, like Connor McDavid and Viktor Arvidsson , stepped in and back out of the spotlight by inking long-term extensions.
And as the NHL reiterates (again) that it won't break up the 2017-18 season for the Olympics amid a slow summer period, a handful of veterans remain available on the open market.
Here are 10 of the best players still unsigned, waiting to be called upon as August approaches and the Shattenkirks of early offseason headlines become more like distant memories:
-
Andrei Markov
,
Montreal Canadiens
: The most notable thing to happen to him this offseason? Getting married and reconnecting with P.K. Subban in the process. Weeks ago, the 38-year-old defenseman was reportedly campaigning for the Philadelphia Flyers' interest but got no love in return, leaving a late reunion with Montreal as his best bet. Word is Markov has enough juice -- or thinks he does -- to play another half-decade. He figures to find a home as ultra-experienced blue-line depth.
- Jaromir Jagr , Florida Panthers : Nothing new on this front. A short-term contender like the Dallas Stars makes sense for the 45-year-old forward, who proved in 2016-17 he has more than enough steam left to at least be a power-play helper or, better yet, piggyback off younger counterparts. Unless, of course, Jagr wants to take up the minor-league Everblades on their offer.
- Jarome Iginla , Los Angeles Kings : Another name on the Old Folks wagon in free agency. He's 40 and lacked offensive burst in L.A., plus retirement seems like more of an option for him than Jagr, but something says he's not giving up hope for a late-summer opportunity with the right team.
- Shane Doan , Arizona Coyotes : No one knows exactly how close to retirement Doan, also 40, is actually leaning. All indications were that he at least got a handful of inquiries when free agency kicked off. Whereas Jagr can still offer regular minutes and Iginla's forgettable 2016-17 could probably be erased with a better encore, Doan is intriguing mostly as a mentor and short-term captain.
- Mike Fisher , Nashville Predators : The Preds have said they would like their captain back, but Fisher is another potential retiree. At 37, he's no spring chicken, but neither are many of the guys left on the market who offer as much experience and recent productivity as the longtime captain.
- Thomas Vanek , Florida Panthers: An annual rental who probably isn't good for quite as many 50-point campaigns as he once was, he might be headed back to the Detroit Red Wings , who shipped him out of town at the trade deadline. It's hard to get overly excited about Vanek even though he's more than a decade younger than, say, Jaromir Jagr, but he's still a decent bargain-bin depth possibility.
- Drew Stafford, Boston Bruins : It makes some sense for him to return to Boston, where he got hot with eight points in 18 games and started to put things together. But the Minnesota Wild have reportedly also shown interest. As a late-summer add, he has some potential to really help out at winger for a team making a playoff run.
- Cody Franson , Buffalo Sabres : Playing in Buffalo might have marred his name as much as a decline from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs has. At the very least, he still has plenty left in the tank at 29.
- Brian Gionta , Buffalo Sabres: At 38 with so-so numbers and roots in Buffalo, he doesn't seem like someone who's going to be weeding through offers as the summer progresses. But he could still make for a solid middle-six forward.
- Daniel Winnik , Washington Capitals: Someone like Mark Streit might have been considered a better veteran option, but he was plucked by the Montreal Canadiens in a low-risk move this week. On the other side of the ice, Winnik still thinks he has game. His numbers haven't been spectacular but he offers experience.
-
Rangers working against tight salary cap
New York hands Zibanejad a five-year deal but still finds itself in cap trouble
-
WATCH: Jack Nicklaus shoots pucks
Ontario's 2017 RBC Canadian Open plays host to some puck shots from the legendary golfer
-
Jagr: 'I don't think I am so bad' at 45
The unsigned forward, still in search of a team, is campaigning for himself
-
NHL: No backup schedule for Olympics
The league shoots down a report that NHL players could still be permitted to go to the Oly...
-
Jagr makes sense for Flames, Stars
The 45-year-old forward remains unsigned but has shown little desire to hang up the skates
-
Report: Pens could eye Sept. trade for C
Pittsburgh also has been linked to Matt Duchene and could be in the mix for Tyler Bozak
Add a Comment