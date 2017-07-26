Aging All-Stars, future Hall of Famers lead top 10 NHL free agents still on the market

Believe it or not, the New York Rangers ' unsurprising but splashy addition of Kevin Shattenkirk -- along with every other move to go down on Day 1 of 2017 NHL free agency -- is quickly nearing its one-month anniversary.

The biggest of names, like Shattenkirk and fellow former Washington Washington Capitals players Karl Alzner and Justin Williams , have all settled into new homes. Others, like Connor McDavid and Viktor Arvidsson , stepped in and back out of the spotlight by inking long-term extensions.

And as the NHL reiterates (again) that it won't break up the 2017-18 season for the Olympics amid a slow summer period, a handful of veterans remain available on the open market.

Andrei Markov remains unsigned as August approaches. USATSI

Here are 10 of the best players still unsigned, waiting to be called upon as August approaches and the Shattenkirks of early offseason headlines become more like distant memories: