AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to wear 'Springfield Ice-O-Topes' jerseys for 'The Simpsons' 30th anniversary

The AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds are going to undergoing a quick transformation in the new year. The Thunderbirds will become the "Springfield Ice-O-Topes" for their game against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Feb. 1.

The "Springfield Ice-O-Topes" transformation is inspired by the long-running cartoon television series "The Simpsons," which is celebrating their 30th anniversary. The Thunderbirds will be wearing special jerseys that have a Simpsons-themed logo.

What if your favorite hometown hockey team was called the Springfield Ice-O-Topes? What if, on February 1st, the T-Birds become the Springfield Ice-O-Topes for one day only? Happy 30th Anniversary #TheSimpsons To learn more and purchase tickets 🎟️>> https://t.co/ybchXe1cbi pic.twitter.com/99ldbQwTCm — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) December 17, 2019

"We kind of knew people would pick up on it locally, but it's gone national which is kind of crazy, so we're really excited about it," Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa told 22News.

"The Simpsons" used the "Isotopes" name in several sports-themed episodes that centered around baseball and hockey. Costa also confirmed that the franchise is "in talks" with Simpsons writer Mike Scully about making an appearance at the Feb. 1 game.

"It's too perfect," Costa said. "'Ice-O-Topes' was actually one of the top names in the running for the team's name change in 2016."

The Thunderbirds will also be selling a significant amount of "Ice-O-Topes" merchandise that will be available to the general public in the near future.

Minor league teams certainly have cornered the market on television-themed nights in which they wear strange alternate jerseys. These jerseys will definitely draw fans in the area to come to support the local team especially with this type of promotion.