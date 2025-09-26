The Florida Panthers could potentially be without captain Aleksander Barkov for the entire 2025-26 season after he suffered a torn ACL. Barkov underwent surgery after suffering the injury in the early stages of training camp and is expected to miss seven to nine months.

During Panthers' practice Tuesday, Barkov was working one-on-one against defenseman Niko Mikkola when he went down awkwardly. Barkov's right leg got bent underneath him, and he was unable to put any weight on it as he was helped off the ice by members of the training staff.

After further evaluation, Barkov underwent surgery Friday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice told reporters. Later that day, a press release from the Panthers organization confirmed an expected timeline for Barkov's return.

"Today, [Barkov] underwent successful surgery by Dr. John Uribe at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital," the release read. "He will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. The expected recovery timeline for these injuries is 7 to 9 months."

Barkov, arguably the best two-way center in the NHL, has led the Panthers to consecutive Stanley Cup championships. It would be an understatement to say that his absence hurts the team's chances of a three-peat this upcoming season.

A three-time Selke Trophy winner as the best defensive forward in the league, Barkov routinely thrives against the opponents' best players, something that has been a major advantage for Florida in its last few playoff runs. Last season, Barkov posted an expected goals share of 58.4% and a goal differential of plus-13 at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Considering the quality of competition, those numbers are absurd, and the list of players who could match them is quite small.

While Barkov makes his hay as an elite defensive forward, he doesn't lack for offense either. He's eclipsed 70 points in each of the last four seasons, and Barkov has surpassed 80 points twice. There's simply no one better at playing 200-foot hockey than Barkov.

The loss of Barkov is a double whammy for Florida, which is already going to be without star winger Matthew Tkachuk as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a lower-body injury. Without Barkov and Tkachuk, two captains and impact players on the ice, the Panthers will have to do all they can to stay afloat until the latter returns from injury.

If any team has the depth to overcome these two losses, it's the Panthers. They still have 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell down the middle. Plus, the wings are still in good shape with Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Marchand all returning there. Assuming Barkov and Tkachuk will be placed on long-term injured reserve, general manager Bill Zito will have a lot of salary cap room with which to maneuver as well, and he's never shied away from big swings in the past.