Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record has fallen at the hands of Alex Ovechkin. In the moments after Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, Gretzky was one of the first ones on the ice to congratulate him.

Ovechkin netted his 325th career power play goal to break the record, and he went sliding across the ice in celebration. During the on-ice ceremony that followed, Gretzky came down from his seat in UBS Arena to address the crowd and congratulate Ovechkin.

Alex Ovechkin stats, records: A look at the Capitals star by the numbers after passing Wayne Gretzky Austin Nivison

Gretzky offered his congratulations to Ovechkin's entire family and kept a promise to the Capitals captain by being one of the first to shake his hand.

As he was paying tribute to Ovechkin's accomplishment, Gretzky was wearing a Gordie Howe pin. Howe, who was in attendance when Gretzky broke his all-time record of 801 goals, was the reason Gretzky wanted to be present when Ovechkin made history.

"When I was breaking Gordie Howe's record, he was there," Gretzky said. "I said two years ago that, if Alex gets close to my record, I'll be here. That's the National Hockey League. ... You pass it down. I hope, if someone breaks Alex's record, Alex is there to shake his hand."

Will Ovechkin ever be in Gretzky's shoes, congratulating the player who broke his all-time goals record? Gretzky said he isn't sure anyone will be able to surpass the number Ovechkin has reached, which will only climb higher before he retires.

"I can tell you firsthand, I know how hard it is to get to 894, so 895 is pretty special," Gretzky said. "My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife and kids. ... They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's gonna get more goals than that."